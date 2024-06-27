The Big Picture Iain Glen stars in The Last Front, a World War I thriller about a Belgian village under German invasion.

Director Julien Kerknawi's debut film showcases ordinary people's strength in extraordinary situations.

The film joins other World War I movies like All Quiet on the Western Front, 1917, and A Very Long Engagement.

Iain Glen stars in The Last Front, a new historical thriller from director Julien Kerknawi, in which a Belgian village finds itself in the middle of a German invasion in the throes of World War I, and Collider is thrilled to have the opportunity to exclusively reveal the trailer to our readers today. Glen stars as Leonard Lambert, a devoted husband and father who grapples with the overwhelming responsibility of protecting his family amidst the chaos of war. The movie marks the feature directorial debut of Kerknawi who said, “This film pays homage to the extraordinary strength of ordinary people when thrust into unimaginable situations.”

The trailer features Glen as the everyman who, when faced with the invasion of his small village, takes matters into his own hands, waging a one-man war against the German troops, sending them into a panic while he gains the upper hand. The film looks like an epic, propulsive thriller which is sure to capture the attention of viewers.

What Other World War I Films Are Worth Seeking Out?

If the trailer puts you in the mood to watch some other WWI thrillers, All Quiet on the Western Front (1930 & 2022) portrays the brutal invasions and trench warfare experienced by German soldiers on the Western Front. Paths of Glory (1957), directed by Stanley Kubrick, depicts the harrowing experiences of French soldiers ordered to attack a fortified German position during an ill-fated offensive. Gallipoli (1981), starring Mel Gibson, focuses on the Gallipoli campaign, where Allied forces attempted to invade the Gallipoli Peninsula, leading to a prolonged and bloody battle. The British documentary The Battle of the Somme (1916) shows actual footage of the Battle of the Somme, including the initial invasion and trench warfare.

1917 (2019), directed by Sam Mendes, follows two British soldiers tasked with delivering a message to call off an attack doomed to fail, set against the backdrop of the German retreat to the Hindenburg Line. The Lost Battalion (2001) tells the true story of the 77th Infantry Division, who were surrounded by German forces during the Meuse-Argonne Offensive. A Very Long Engagement (2004) is a French film that includes depictions of trench warfare and offensives on the Western Front, while Beneath Hill 60 (2010) focuses on the mining operations and subsequent explosions beneath German lines in the Ypres Salient, part of an invasion strategy.

These films explore different aspects of invasions and offensives during World War I, offering a variety of perspectives on the conflict, with The Last Front set to join the ranks as another worthy addition to the canon of World War I pictures. The film releases on August 9. Check out the trailer above and the poster below.