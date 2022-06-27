Alice Eve (Belgravia, Star Trek Into Darkness) has been cast to star in Yale Entertainment’s soon-to-be thriller, The Last Girl - which is as horror based as the title would let on. Eve will appear alongside co-stars Shelley Hennig (Unfriended, Teen Wolf) and Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory, Uncharted) in the Jon Keeyes (The Survivalist, Rogue Hostage) helmed suspense-filled feature which is eyeing a production start date over the summer with cameras rolling in Ireland.

Penned by Charles Burnley, The Last Girl will take place in a small town where a murderer’s spree has held the town hostage with terror. Eve will portray a private investigator who hopes to unearth the truth and validate the name of her mentor (Banderas), who is the leading suspect in the brutal slayings. But, in order to complete her uphill battle, the investigator will need some help. For that, she’ll end up embroiled with an unlikely ally - a killer (Hennig). With her newly found, yet dangerous helper at her side, the investigator will dive deep into a level of criminality that she never could’ve imagined existed within the town’s borders.

Each of the film’s leading actors have been busy lately with all three having projects in post-production. For Eve, she’ll next be seen starring opposite John Cena and Alison Brie in a generation-jumping familial horror flick titled, The Queen Mary. Known for her work in Julian Fellowes’ Epix production, Belgravia, the actress will soon appear in Naomi Alderman and Prime Video’s feminist thriller drama series, The Power.

Hennig will soon be seen in the feature-length next chapter of MTV’s Teen Wolf series where she’ll reprise her role as Malia Tate. Her talents can currently be seen in Alberto Belli’s horror-comedy Gatlopp.

Known worldwide for his long-running career as one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, the credits held by Banderas go on and on. This year, the Academy Award-nominated actor was seen in the adventure movie, Uncharted, and will soon take over screens again alongside Penélope Cruz in the Spanish language comedy-drama, Official Competition. He’ll also soon be heard reprising his role as the adorably lethal titular character in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Keeping his action-adventure docket full, next year, Banderas will be seen in the upcoming fifth film in the Indiana Jones series.

As for The Last Girl, the production team includes Yale Entertainment’s Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, and Michael J. Rothstein with Richard Clabaugh and Hail Mary Pictures’ Richard Bolger and Conor Barry.

