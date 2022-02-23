Nature documentaries have come to function, in recent years, as renderings of an ever-dwindling natural world. Some years ago, Anthropocene: The Human Epoch premiered at the Berlin Film Festival to rave reviews, capturing different regions profoundly affected by the present climate catastrophe, perpetrated by human neglect. David Attenborough has had a slew of his own recent movies centering on the crisis, not least his incandescent swan song A Life On Our Planet.

Now, a new trailer has just been released for The Last Glaciers, billed as a "global IMAX adventure" that investigates the cause and effect of climate change.

Directed by journalist Craig Leeson (Netflix's A Plastic Ocean), the film explores the human cause of the climate crisis. "By exploring the glaciers, I hope to inspire the next generation to be the voice of change," Leeson narrates in the trailer, which boasts a montage of stunning landscape cinematography befitting the grand spectacle of an IMAX experience. Leeson finishes with a riling call to action: "There's still time to save our world," he asserts.

Watch the trailer below. The Last Glaciers opens in its first North American venues, in California, Indiana, Ontario, and Victoria, on March 22. Here's a full list of where you can catch the movie and be sure to watch the trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for The Last Glaciers:

"From Antarctica to the Himalaya, the Alps, and the Andes, IMAX immerses you in an extraordinary journey to the top of Earth’s glaciers to show how rapidly they are disappearing. The 40-minute documentary captures the fragility of our natural world and brings forward a call to action from the next generation determined to reverse the climate crisis for their own future."

