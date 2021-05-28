"I was like, I feel like this character's inside of me because so much of my upbringing was that."

We’re all aware of the divisive nature of Star Wars: The Last Jedi overall, but there’s one sequence in particular that attracts a good deal of criticism - a sequence that becomes more powerful the more I watch the movie. It’s the part that takes place in Canto Bight.

In Last Jedi, Rose (Kelly Marie Tran), Finn (John Boyega) and BB-8 need to travel to the casino/racetrack city on Cantonica in order to track down the Master Codebreaker, the person Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong’o) suggests could help them stop the First Order’s hyperspace tracker. While that mission doesn’t really go to plan, while there, Rose gets the opportunity to peel back the layers of that “lousy, beautiful town” to reveal to Finn who and what he’s really fighting for. Not only is the sequence key to building Rose as a character, but the experience also pushes Finn a major step forward, significantly contributing to the Resistance hero he becomes.

I’ve taken part in that Canto Bight criticism, and still do when it comes to select VFX shots that just aren’t on the same level as some of the other Last Jedi visuals. But as far as the story goes? The sequence brings quite a lot to the film. Given the amount of discussion swirling around this particular section of the movie, I had to get Kelly Marie Tran’s thoughts on the matter when she joined us for an episode of Collider Ladies Night.

Tran began by highlighting what she remembers most about filming the Canto Bight material:

“I love that scene. I mean, I’m bias so I guess I can say that. [Laughs] But, it’s weird, when you’re in a movie, once the movie goes out into the world, your experience with - when I watch that movie, I remember how I felt that day. I remember John and I walking on set and being like, ‘This is the biggest set we’ll ever be on,’ and seeing all of the creatures moving and being part of this universe. These are the things I remember about being on set that day.”

As for the story value of the sequence, Tran summed it up quite well:

“That scene does a lot for really recognizing how certain communities who are able to enjoy their privilege live in a world where they don’t even have to address some of the horrible things other people are dealing with. I love that scene.”

From there we put the focus on one particular part of the larger Canto Bight sequence that not only adds a significant amount about Rose’s past, but also highlights Tran’s talent - it's Rose’s monologue to Finn while looking down on the fathier racetrack. What’s the key to delivering so much exposition like that, but while ensuring the viewer can feel the weight of what Rose is saying? Here’s what Tran had to say about that:

“I really try not to think about the audience at all. I try to think about where that character is and what they’re actually feeling, and so much of Rose in that moment, so much of the things that she said - I remember getting those sides and reading those sides and working on it. And I was like, I feel like this character’s inside of me because so much of my upbringing was that.”

Tran continued by detailing her personal connection to Rose's experience:

“My parents are also from a war torn country. They had to leave their home in order to escape it. We lived in a world where we lived in a pretty well off community, but it was because my parents saved every penny and we never went on vacation and they never bought clothes so that we could go move to an area that had good public schools. So to be able to exist in a community where I think people weren’t really aware of the struggles that it took other people to even exist, yeah, I relate to that.”

As for performance tips and tricks for nailing exposition-heavy scenes like this, for Tran, it comes down to being as honest as possible. Here’s how she put it:

“I think that for that moment, and for me just as an actor in general, I never want to think about how I’m affecting the audience. I always want to think about, what is this person really feeling in this moment, and be really specific and really understand that part of human existence. And I think that if you can do that, if you can as much as possible just be honest and be okay with being seen even if it’s scary, then I think people understand that and are able to relate to that.”

Looking for more from Tran? We’ve got her full Collider Ladies Night conversation for you below in podcast form. You can also catch the video version of the chat on the Collider Extras YouTube channel!

