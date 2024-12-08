Although the Jedi Order in the Star Wars franchise is often compared to Samurai warriors, Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson) states that the Jedi are intended to be “keepers of the peace, not warriors.” One of the greatest tragedies of the Star Wars prequel trilogy is that the Jedi were forced to become leaders within the Grand Army of the Republic, which only strayed them from their original goals of bringing peace to the galaxy. Despite going down a dark path, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) was able to restore balance to the force when he sacrificed himself to save his son, Luke (Mark Hamill), at the very end of Star Wars: Episode VI- Return of the Jedi. Although he faced his own period of self-doubt, Luke ended up learning the most important lesson from his father in Star Wars: The Last Jedi by choosing non-violence.

Luke Skywalker Follows Anakin's Path in 'The Last Jedi'

Close

One of the most important lessons Yoda (Frank Oz) implores upon Luke in Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back is that failure is an important teacher and that a true Jedi can only move forward by learning from their mistakes. One of the most significant mistakes that Luke makes in the film is his decision to enter the cave on Dagobah with his lightsaber in hand; it is there that he experiences a haunting nightmare that suggests he could become a dark side force user like his father is he kept holding on to his hate and fear. However, Anakin eventually shows Luke that it is never too late to be redeemed when he sacrifices himself to take down Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) on the bridge of the Death Star II. At this point, Anakin has let go of his fear and understands that the most important thing he can do is ensure his children's safety.

Luke experiences a similar period of self-doubt in The Last Jedi, as he sees his own failures as justification for ending the entire Jedi Order. Like his father, Luke acted callously out of fear; due to his concerns that Ben Solo (Adam Driver) would become too powerful to control, he ended up committing the ultimate act of betrayal. However, Luke is able to sacrifice himself through nonviolent means by projecting a vision of himself in front of Ben. His intention was never to kill his nephew, as he understands that, like Anakin, Ben may be capable of redeeming himself; this is eventually proven true by the end of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Luke’s most important goal is to preserve the future of the Resistance; it is not a coincidence that in the aftermath of his sacrifice, Rey (Daisy Ridley) is most closely aligned with the force.

Self-Sacrifice Is Essential to the Jedi Path​​​​​

One of Yoda’s most famous lines is that “wars not make one great,” a message that has deep resonance for both Anakin and Luke. Although Anakin is hailed as “The Hero With No Fear” due to his heroism in fighting against the Separatists in the Clone Wars, he still has not learned the importance of patience and compassion that are essential to becoming a Jedi. Similarly, Luke sees his inability to prevent the rise of Snoke (Andy Serkis) as proof that he was not a strong enough Jedi. Both Anakin and Luke are humbled before their finest moments, as their actions are intended purely to save others. Although it takes a considerable amount of strength for Luke to clash with someone he loves as much as Ben, he ultimately becomes one with the force in a moment of peace and serenity.

The most important virtue a Jedi has is hope, as they understand that the goodness of the light side will continue beyond their mortal lives. Each of the Jedi leaders that sacrifice themselves do so with the knowledge that someone else will pick up the mantle from where they left off and continue working towards balance. In the final moments of The Last Jedi, Luke understands why his father chose to spare his life, which directs him to do the same thing for both Rey and Ben.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is streaming on Disney+ in the U.S.

Watch on Disney+