The Last Kids on Earth will come to life as a family-friendly, couch co-op video game this summer thanks to developer Stage Clear Studios and publisher Outright Games. I had a chance to go behind the scenes for OG Unwrapped, the company's big preview event for their 2021 slate of video games, which is absolutely massive and aims to hit it out of the park with some super-popular tie-in titles. Stay tuned for more on that front. But first... The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom!

The game is an all-new action-adventure title set in the best-selling, Emmy award-winning universe of The Last Kids on Earth, and will be available June 4, 2021 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and Steam. TLKoE fans will get to immerse themselves in an all new story, exploring the massive town of Wakefield and take on hordes of zombies. Thanks to the couch co-op approach (with 1-4 online multiplayer added after launch), you'll get to play as the series’ legendary heroes Jack, Quint, June, and Dirk, as they search for the missing pieces of the ultra-powerful ‘Staff of Doom.’ They'll need this MacGuffin if they hope to overcome the game's all-new villain Malondre, the Queen of the Slime Monsters, as she seeks to summon Rezzoch, the Ancient Destructor of Worlds.

Thanks to our behind-the-scenes peek, we have more for you to read about just how The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom is going to play, and what kinds of awesome adventures await you. Read on!

One of the first things you'll notice when firing up TLKoEatSoD (I love that acronym) is how much it looks like a kid-friendly Diablo. The three-quarter, top-down camera perspective is just one of the similarities. The game also finds you and your buds (local or online, the latter after a post-launch patch) roaming through Wakefield and battle-brawling your way through a variety of monsters and crazy creatures. You can walk, run, drive, or even worm-travel across the map, unlocking new areas as you progress. But the real fun part, in addition to all that monster-bashing, is acquiring all the schematics for weapons, armor, and more collectibles.

When choosing your character, you have a variety of class selections tied to specific heroes: Jack (melee warrior), June (ranged warrior), Quint (mage/scientist), and Dirk (big tanky jock, slow but hits hard). Each character has light, heavy, and “perk” attacks, like grenades or summons, each fitting the character profile. And yes, no matter who you pick to play as or with, you'll hear the Netflix series' voice actors bringing those characters to life since they're reprising their roles. Get ready to laugh out loud as Jack & Co. deliver quips and commentary on the insane all-out action going on around them.

Image via Atomic Cartoons, Clear Stage Studios, Outright Games

The arcadey, action-focused game also encourages exploration of the map in order to find everything TLKoEatSoD has to offer. Some of the collectibles will be recognizable from the Netflix series -- thanks in part to Clear Stage Studios and Outright Games working alongside Atomic Cartoons and Scott Peterson for the game -- as well as all-new creations from series creator Max Brallier himself. So while you might recognize Rover and Big Mama assisting on screen, you'll also get to meet all new villains, including some 40 different variations of creatures and enemies.

If you're a collector, you'll be excited to know that Wakefield hides tons of secrets, like super-rare comic book covers, 16 different in-game armors to find, and dungeons in each zone that offer new gameplay challenges and combat scenarios for new rewards. It sounds like an absolute blast and we can't wait to get our hands on it.

Image via Atomic Cartoons, Clear Stage Studios, Outright Games

We'll have lots more details on TLKoEatSoD as we get closer to the June 4th launch date, including an interview with creator Max Brallier and the voice of Jack himself, Nick Wolfhard, so keep an eye out!

In the meantime, here's another look at the upcoming Last Kids on Earth game to hold you over:

