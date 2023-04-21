The Last Kingdom (2015-2022) is an onscreen adaptation of Bernard Cornwell's best-selling book series, which recounts the journey of Uhtred of Bebbanburg. Born Saxon but raised Dane, the protagonist is often torn between these two sides, especially when he becomes indebted to King Alfred. Throughout its five seasons, the historical series explored Uhtred's involvement in many of the battles that brought the dream of England one step closer to what it is today. After the final season came out in 2022, Netflix gave fans of the series a final look at Uhtred's fate once King Aethelstan (Harry Gilby) ascends to power with a sequel film called The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die (2023).

Now that the story has been wrapped up, you might already be missing some of the characters, especially those who weren't included in the follow-up film. If that is the case, here is a handy guide to the series cast, so you can get to know more about the actors and other projects you can watch them in.

Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred

Alexander Dreymon is primarily known for his role as Uhtred of Bebbanburg in The Last Kingdom series and its sequel film. The character is recognized as a noble warrior who, despite growing up among the Danes, becomes a faithful Saxon ally on the battlefield. Dreymon has played Uhtred since 2015, but that doesn't mean that he hasn't dedicated himself to other projects before his most famous one. The actor worked opposite Matt Smith (House of the Dragon) in a British indie called Christopher and His Kind and starred in the third season of American Horror Story as Luke Ramsey. In 2020, he was also cast in the film Horizon Line, in which he and his real-life partner Allison Williams played a couple that fights to survive after their airplane pilot has a heart attack while they are on their way to a tropical island.

Emily Cox as Brida

Emily Cox plays Brida, Uhtred's former lover who was also born a Saxon but grew up as a Dane. Different from the protagonist, the character doesn't feel torn about accepting the Viking ideology and the drive to protect their lands from the Saxons. Cox has consistently been a part of The Last Kingdom cast ever since Season 1, making her role in the show her most notable performance to date. She has also appeared in a number of indie films, such as The Fatherless and Head Full of Money. Cox has also appeared in one episode of Homeland (2011-2020) Season 5 as a character called Claudia

Eliza Butterworth as Aelswith

Eliza Butterworth portrays Aelswith in the Netflix series, who is King Alfred's insufferable wife. As a religious woman that is strongly attached to her family, Aelswith is against Uhtred's pagan ways and often sways her husband to not trust him. Despite playing a character that fans loved to hate, Butterworth's work in the series made her a standout cast member through and through. Aside from The Last Kingdom, she has been involved in a number of other British productions, including the BBC miniseries The North Water. Earlier this year, she starred in a Sky Max original project entitled A Town Called Malice, which follows a group of gangsters in the 80s seeking to reclaim their glory in Costa del Sol.

David Dawson as King Alfred

David Dawson plays King Alfred, the Saxon ruler responsible for mapping out the future of England years before it was formed. Despite his hatred towards the Danes, he was a wise enough king to set their differences aside and negotiate whenever the kingdom of Wessex was at stake. Dawson played the character up until Season 3 and despite King Alfred not being present in the final two seasons, his impact as ruler continued to reverberate later on. The actor played roles in other well-known shows, such as Luther and Peaky Blinders. He was most recently linked to Harry Styles and Emma Corrin in the 2022 adaptation to the screen of My Policeman. He and his co-stars were recognized at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) with the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance because for their work in the film.

Mark Rowley as Finan

Mark Rowley plays Finan in The Last Kingdom series and sequel film, and it is safe to say that he brings out a lot of comedic relief amidst the chaos. As one of Uhtred's companions, the character is ready to tag along whenever a new battle arises. Rowley has starred in other period dramas, including The North Water and Season 2 of The Spanish Queen. Last year, the actor was cast in The Witcher prequel, entitled The Witcher: Blood Origin, alongside Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh.

Arnas Fedaravičius as Sihtric

Arnas Fedaravičius joined The Last Kingdom in Season 2 as Sihtric, one of Uhtred's best friends and the son of a Viking warrior. The Lithuanian actor's breakout role was Andrus in the 2016 TV series Thicker Than Water. In 2021, Fedaravičius appears in an episode of Prime Video's A Wheel in Time, playing opposite Rosamund Pike. Like Rowley, the actor also had the chance to reprise his character from the Netflix series in Seven Kings Must Die.

Millie Brady as Aethelfled

Millie Brady plays Aethelfled in the series, and she is King Alfred and Aelswith's daughter. Throughout the seasons, viewers get to see her evolve from being an introverted ruler over Mercia to becoming a kind-hearted and outspoken leader. The British actress has been a part of many other high-end projects, including The Queen Gambit. Last year, she starred in an Apple TV+ series Surface, which is centered on a woman who tries to get on with her life after a failed suicide attempt.

Timothy Innes as King Edward

Timothy Innes portrays King Edward in The Last Kingdom, and he is King Alfred's direct heir to the throne of Wessex after his father's death at the end of Season 3. Prior to playing King Edward, Innes starred in another TV series called Harlots. In 2018, he had the chance to work alongside Emma Stone and Olivia Coleman in The Favourite. He is also credited in an upcoming TV series called Fallen, which is expected to release this year.