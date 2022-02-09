The fifth and final season of Netflix's British historical fiction series, The Last Kingdom, has just received an official trailer. Compared to Game of Thrones as it tells the story of Uhtred, who was raised by Vikings and realizes he was born an Anglo-Saxon, the fifth season of the acclaimed series will drop on Netflix on March 9.

The trailer for season five of The Last Kingdom begins with a sense of dread, like battle is in the air. The Saxons wish to travel northward, while new Vikings threaten their existence. Things start to get dire, so King Uhtred gets summoned. A female Viking with white markings on her face demands Uhtred be brought to her, making the tension come to a boil. The rest of the trailer depicts heavy battle, including a fight on a cliff where many people fall to their deaths.

The Last Kingdom is based on a series of thirteen novels by Bernard Cornwell, dubbed The Saxon Stories. The first eight books formed the basis for the first four seasons of the show, and as of late, Cornwell has renamed his series of novels The Last Kingdom series, according to his website. The first book in the series, The Last Kingdom, was released in 2004, while the final book, War Lord, was released back in October 2020. The Last Kingdom television adaptation is developed by Stephen Butchard, who also wrote the British crime thriller series Baghdad Central. The first two seasons of The Last Kingdom aired on BBC America in the U.S., before dropping on Netflix later on. Starting with season three, The Last Kingdom was distributed solely by Netflix.

Even though season five will be the show's last, fans can sleep easy, because a follow-up feature film titled Seven Kings Must Die is set to start filming this year. The Last Kingdom currently stars Alexander Dreymon, Emily Cox, Eliza Butterworth, Eva Birthistle, Mark Rowley, Cavan Clerkin, and several more.

The final season of The Last Kingdom premieres on Netflix on March 9. Check out the new trailer below:

