Netflix has released the trailer for Seven Kings Must Die, the sequel to the popular period series, The Last Kingdom, ahead of its Friday, April 14, release date. Although The Last Kingdom ended after the fifth season, the story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg will continue in Seven Kings Must Die. The movie will follow Uhtred as he fights for a united England after the death of King Edward.

The two-hour-long movie will focus on the aftermath of King Edward’s death as a battle for the crown begins between rival heirs and the threat of invaders who compete for power ensues. As for Uhtred, in Seven Kings Must Die, he will have to make a choice between those he cares for and his dream of fighting for a united England. Uhtred and his comrades will once more travel across the scattered kingdom to fight for their dream of uniting England.

The first trailer for Seven King Must Die, which was released today, does a good job of showing what fans of the show expect from the upcoming movie without revealing much, just enough to get fans excited about the movie. The trailer for the 2-hour-long film teases the continuation of the saga, revealing scenes of epic battles to come. It begins with the announcement of King Edward’s death with talk of a foretold prophecy about the unity of Britain after the death of Seven Kings. The trailer also teases Uhtred's faith as he is faced with the choice he must make. Netflix had also released some images from scenes of the upcoming movie to prepare fans for the battles to come.

Seven Kings Must die is written by Martha Hillier and directed by Ed Bazalgette. The movie is produced by Universal International Studios’ Carnival Films. Producers are Nigel Marchant, Mat Chaplin, and Gareth Neame. Seven Kings Must Die is executive produced by Hillier alongside Alexander Dreymon, who plays Uhtred, and executive produced The Last Kingdom.

The story of The Last Kingdom comes from the Saxon Stories written by author Bernard Cornwell. The story is set in the year 866 after the Great Heathen Army arrived in Britain. The first season of the period series debuted in 2015. However, Netflix only became a part of the production with the beginning of the second season before finally acquiring the right to the rest of the series.

Seven Kings Must Die will premiere on Netflix on Friday, April 14. Checkout the trailer below: