Welcome to the thrilling world of The Last Kingdom (2015-2022), where everyone, from warriors to kings, wants their hands on power and domination. After five grueling, battle-filled seasons, The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die (2023) is the highly anticipated sequel movie to the TV series, serving as a final conclusion. In this film, we see Uhtred, who finally reclaims his birthright as ruler of Bebbanburg in the last season, face his ultimate fate when King Alfred's dream of a united England moves towards reality. But the prize of unity lies beyond the flames of battle and, as the title suggests, not everybody will survive this final war. With the original cast members reprising their roles and new faces joining the fray, the film promises to be an epic conclusion to the series.

So grab your sword and shield and get ready for the premiere of The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die, releasing exclusively on Netflix on April 14, 2023! Without further ado, check out the cast and character guide for The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die.

Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred of Bebbanburg

Alexander Dreymon plays Uhtred of Bebbanburg, the main protagonist of the original The Last Kingdom series. Born in Northumbria (now northern England) during the late 9th century, the Saxon nobleman experienced a tumultuous upbringing. As a child, Uhtred was captured and raised by the Danes after his father was killed in battle. He grew up among the Vikings and became a skilled strategist. Throughout the series, Uhtred is torn between his loyalty to the Danes and his Saxon heritage. But all he longs for is to reclaim his ancestral home, Bebbanburg, from his uncle, who seized it while Uhtred was away.

Dreymon rose to fame thanks to his role in The Last Kingdom. Prior to the show, the versatile actor appeared in productions such as Christopher and His Kind and American Horror Story: Cover.

Mark Rowley as Finan

Mark Rowley plays Finan, a skilled warrior and a loyal friend to the Uhtred of Bebbanburg. Originally hailing from Ireland, Finan was captured by the Danes as a slave before being freed by Uhtred, eventually joining his group of warriors. A witty a humorous character, Finan offers comic relief in tense situations. But don’t let his funny bone put your guard down. He’s just as fierce and skilled as Uhtred.

Rowley is a Scottish actor with an impressive resume, having starred in various TV shows ranging from Young Dracula to The North Water. He’s also appeared in The Witcher: Blood Origin as Prince Alvitrin.

Arnas Fedaravicius as Sihtric

Arnas Fedaravicius plays Sihtric, a fellow warrior and one of Uhtred’s companions. A quiet and reserved individual, one of Sihtric's defining characteristics is his ability to act as a mediator between Uhtred and the other members of their group. He is often able to diffuse tense situations and bring everyone together to work towards a common goal. Despite this, Sihtric's friendship with Uhtred has not always been smooth sailing. It took him some time to convince Uhtred of his loyalty and show his allegiance. However, Sihtric's intelligence and resourcefulness have made him an invaluable asset to their group.

Fedaravicius gained recognition for his performance as Uzupis Guy in Chasing Solace and his portrayal of Andrus in the popular Swedish TV series Thicker Than Water. In addition to his on-screen work, Fedaravicius has done some voice work for video games such as Total War: Warhammer III and Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia. Fedaravicius is also credited with an upcoming appearance in one episode of The Wheel of Time Season 2.

Rod Hallett as Constantin

Rod Hallett plays Constantin, the King of Scotland. He may have had a change of plans at the end of Season 5 of The Last Kingdom, but that’s not stopping him from chasing after the crown. Constantin will have a much more pivotal role in the sequel - better keep your eyes peeled.

Hallett is best known for his portrayal of Dr. Carl Jung in the TV series Genius, as well as his performance as Richard Rich in The Tudors. Recently, he was cast as Benedict Arnold for Season 7 of Outlander, which is sure to be a standout role for him.

Harry Gilby as Æthelstan

Harry Gilby plays Æthelstan, the ward of Uhtred. Æthelstan is the son of King Edward of Wessex (Timothy Innes) and his first wife Ecgwynn (Julia Brown). As the show progresses, Uhtred becomes a mentor figure for Æthelstan, teaching him the ways of a skilled warrior and leader. With Uhtred's guidance and training, Æthelstan develops into a brave and capable individual, which is sure to be reflected in Gilby's performance on screen.

Gilby is an English actor who gained popularity for his roles in various productions. He is widely recognized for portraying a young J.R.R. Tolkien in the 2019 biographical drama film Tolkien.

Ross Anderson as Domnal

Ross Anderson plays Domnal, the prince of Alba and King Constantin’s nephew. Serving as one of the many final antagonists of the show, Domnal is not stopping anytime soon in The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die.

Anderson is an actor who has appeared in several notable films throughout his career. One of his early film credits was the 2014 movie Unbroken, which starred Jack O'Connell. He is also recognized for his role as Rosse in the 2015 adaptation of Macbeth, as Wayne in the 2019 horror film Crawl, and as Corporal Johnstone in the 2021 Kingsman prequel film The King's Man.

Cavan Clerkin as Father Pyrlig

Cavan Clerkin plays Father Pyrlig, a priest and a former warrior. Reprising his role, Father Pyrlig almost saw the end of his life in Season 5 of The Last Kingdom. Fortunately, luck (and a couple of helping hands) were on his side.

Clerkin has been highly praised for his roles in various TV series such as The Capture, where he plays DS Patrick Flynn, Dead Set, where he portrayed Dennis, and Pulling, a BAFTA-nominated series where he played Karl.

James Northcote as Aldhelm

James Northcote plays Aldhelm, serving as the strategic advisor, quasi-tutor, and right-hand man to Lord Æthelred. He also commands his household guard. Throughout The Last Kingdom, Aldhelm shifts allegiances, following the leader who he believes will best serve his interests.

Northcote has also appeared in notable productions such as The Imitation Game, Nymphomaniac (2013), and Wuthering Heights.

Elaine Cassidy as Queen Eadgifu

Elaine Cassidy plays Queen Eadgifu, who is King Edward the Elder's third wife. Initially, Sonya Cassidy (no relation) played the Queen, but due to unforeseen circumstances, she couldn't reprise the role, with the part going to Elaine Cassidy instead.

Cassidy is widely recognized for her portrayal of DC Dinah Kowalska in No Offence, Abby Mills in Harper's Island, and Katherine Glendenning in The Paradise.

Apart from these actors, several cast members from the TV series are also reprising their roles in the movie, including Ewan Horrocks as Ælfweard of Wessex, Zak Sutcliffe as Edmund of Wessex, Ilona Chevakova as Ingrith, Nick Wittman as Eamon, Laurie Davidson as Ingilmundr, and Tom Christian as Dunstan. The movie will also introduce new actors such as Ingrid García-Jonsson, Jacob Dudman, and Alexandra Tóth in undisclosed roles.