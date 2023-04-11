Uthred's (Alexander Dreymon) story is set to be concluded in the new movie The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die (2023). After the Netflix original show The Last Kingdom (2015-2022), based on Bernard Cornwell's best-selling book series, released its final season in March 2022, fans experienced a roller coaster of emotions after witnessing Uthred reclaiming his birthright as the ruler over Bebbanburg. Although it seemed like the perfect resolution to the character's journey, the sequel film will determine Uthred's fate when King Alfred's (David Dawson) wish for a unified kingdom (England) finally comes true. From the release date to the cast, plot, and more, here is everything we know so far about the sequel movie.

When and Where Is The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die Coming Out?

If you've been waiting impatiently for the last chapter of Uthred's journey ever since it was announced in 2021, then the wait is almost over. The roughly two-hour-long sequel to the series will arrive on Netflix on April 14, 2023. According to executive producer Nigel Marchant, the film won't be a continuation of the series, but rather a stand-alone story about Uhtred's future when all the kingdoms merge into England.

Watch the Trailer for The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die

The Seven Kings Must Die trailer starts with the information that King Edward (played by Timothy Innes in the series) has passed, giving way for a new successor to the throne of Wessex. The former king's firstborn is Aethelstan (Harry Gilby), but since he is considered a bastard, his right to inherit the crown is put at risk by King Edward's other son, Aelfweard (Ewan Horrocks). On top of this, Uthred is reminded of a prophecy that says that seven kings must die before England is consolidated. This poses a threat to the people of Bebbanburg, leading Uthred to once again become involved in a war. Forced to pick a side, he decides to fight for his own against Aethelstan's army, despite the prophecy. At the end of the trailer, we see them facing each other on the battlefield, putting into question Uthred's fate in the final chapter of his story.

What Do We Know About the Plot of Seven Kings Must Die?

Here is the official synopsis, via Netflix:

For a century, war has raged through the land between its inhabitants and the Danish invaders. But now a peace has settled with the country nearly united – only Lord Uhtred of Bebbanburg, ruling over Northumbria, is yet to pledge his land to the throne. But when King Edward dies, the peace is threatened as his two potential heirs, Aethelstan and Aelfweard, battle to claim the crown. When Uhtred hears that Aethelstan – once his ward and protégé ‐ is to fight, he rides to help him secure victory, but the young prince has fallen under a dark influence and is not the same boy Uhtred once knew. And when Aethelstan’s actions threatens the life Uhtred has known, Uhtred must decide where his loyalties lie – with the king, or with his homeland. Meanwhile, a new threat has reached these shores – the Danish Warrior‐King Anlaf has arrived, hoping to wreak chaos and use the discord for his own ends. As Aethelstan’s actions make enemies across the British Isles, Anlaf brings the king’s enemies together in a great alliance that threatens the vision of uniting England. And when the alliance comes seeking Uhtred’s help in their plans, Uhtred faces a choice between those he cares for most, and the dream of a united kingdom.

When and Where Was The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die Filmed?

Seven Kings Must Die was shot in Hungary from January to March 2022, and the cast has shared moments from their time on set with fans on social media.

Who's Making Seven Kings Must Die?

Poldark and Doctor Who director Ed Bazalgette returns to The Last Kingdom universe as the director of Seven Kings Must Die. Bazalgette has been previously credited on the Netflix series for directing episodes from Season 3 and Season 4, as well as being an executive producer in the last season. Martha Hillier wrote the screenplay and was an executive producer for the film, alongside Dreymon. Prior to this upcoming project, she worked as an executive producer on over 20 episodes of The Last Kingdom. The sequel was also produced by Nigel Marchant (Downton Abbey), Gareth Naeme (The Gilded Age), and Mat Chaplin (Alex Rider), who were also involved in the making of the series. The movie's cinematography is by Luke Bryant, with film editing by Adam Green. Other crew members who have been announced include Production Designer Dominic Hyman, Costume Designer Luciano Capozzi, Makeup and Hair Designer Sjaan Gillings, and Stunt Coordinator & Action Director Levente Lezsák.

Who's In the Cast of The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die?

For starters, Seven Kings Must Die could not happen without Alexander Dreymon reprising his role as Uhtred of Bebbanburg. When the film was announced in 2021, the actor shared the following through Variety:

“As an actor, I have been so challenged and gratified by the privilege of playing Uhtred. Hanging up Uhtred’s sword after filming ‘Seven Kings’ felt, ironically, heavy – even though I know that our tale has reached its conclusion. As an EP on the show, I could not be more proud of the hundreds of people who spent thousands of hours to make the best product possible. As for our loyal fans…what can I say? You are the reason we’ve reached this point and got to bring our saga to the end. This, as it always has been, is for you.”

As was previously mentioned, the film will be heavily focused on the fate of the throne of England, so Harry Gilby and Ewan Horrocks will portray Aethelstan and Aelfweard, King Edward's two sons that will dispute the throne. Although King Edward has passed according to the trailer, Timothy Innes could potentially appear as well through either flashbacks or scenes that take place prior to his death in the film.

Other actors that will be part of the sequel's cast include Mark Rowley as Finan, Pekka Strang as Anlaf, Ingrid Garcia Jonsson as Brand, Agnes Born as Astrid, Elaine Cassidy as Queen Eadgifu, James Northcote as Aldhelm, Zak Sutcliffe as Edmund, Cavan Clerkin as Pyrlig, Ilona Chevakova as Ingrith, Steph Bramwell as Lady Wassa, Arnas Fedaravicius as Sihtric, Jacob Dudman as Osbert, Laurie Davidson as Ingilmundr, Tom Christian as Dunstan, Rod Hallett as Constantin, King of Scotland, Ross Anderson as Domnal, John Buick as Owain, King of Strathclyde, Steffan Rhodri as Hywel, King of Wealas, Nick Wittman as Eamon, Zsolt Pall as King of Orkney, Attila Árpa as King of Shetland, and Laurent Winkler as King of Man.