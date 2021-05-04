Netflix just dropped the trailer for its upcoming original film, The Last Letter From Your Lover, and it looks equal parts romantic and mysterious. The movie follows young and ambitious journalist Ellie Haworth (Felicity Jones) as she pieces together a romantic tale between Jennifer Stirling (Shailene Woodley) and Anthony O’Hare (Callum Turner) — a duo formerly engaged in a forbidden 1960s love affair. Via secret written exchanges, Ellie dives into the past, determined to tie a bow on a love story that never got its happy ending. At the same time, a romance begins to blossom between her and the charming archivist (Nabhaan Rizwan) assisting with her research.

The trailer jumps between the 1960s and the present timeline. Ellie and Callum recite his letters in tandem, linking their stories to one another — not via similar experiences but rather through similar sentiments. And, when a car crash from the past leaves Ellie with a cliffhanger, she sets out on a mission to unite the now-eldery lovers. She has “to know how it ends,” she explains, for the “past can draw you in and create the illusion that anything is possible.”

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Shailene Woodley Gets Locked in a Love Triangle in First Trailer for Drake Doremus’ ‘Endings, Beginnings’

The Last Letter From Your Lover is based on the novel of the same name by Jojo Moyes. Moyes also authored Me Before You, which became a movie starring Emilia Clarke and Sam Claflin in 2016. British playwright and screenwriter Nick Payne (Constellations) and author, screenwriter, and poet Esta Spalding (The Wife’s Account) worked as writers on the screenplay.

Augustine Frizzell (Never Goin’ Back, Stoned Alone) directs with Jennifer Weiss, Peter Czernin, Simone Urdl, Graham Broadbent, and Stephen Traynor producing. The film also stars Emma Appleton (The Witcher, Traitors), Ben Cross (Chariots of Fire), Joe Alwyn (The Favourite), and Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education).

Be sure to check out the trailer below and head to Netflix on July 23 to watch this decade-spanning, romantic mystery unfold.

KEEP READING: 'The Midnight Sky' Ending Explained by Felicity Jones: "She Has a Sense of Who This Man Is"

Share Share Tweet Email

'CSI: Vegas': Paul Guilfoyle to Return as Jim Brass, Jamie McShane Joins Cast Brass is back!

Read Next