The first images for The Last Manhunt show an under-the-radar western starring Jason Momoa. The film tells the story of “the last great American manhunt of the old west”, based on the oral history of the Chemehuevi tribe in Joshua Tree, California. Momoa co-wrote the story with Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, and also serves as executive producer.

Based on the true story, the film follows Willie Boy and his lover Carlota as they flee into the Mohave desert after Willie accidentally shoots her father in a confrontation gone wrong. The local sheriff leads a mounted posse armed with fire power and two Native American trackers seeking justice for their supposedly murdered tribal leader. While Willie Boy and Carlota evade capture outlasting the men, fake news stories meant to sell papers adds to the mounting pressure to capture Willie Boy. In a desert that purifies all, the search for Willie Boy forces everyone to face their own demons in this tragic tale of love, death, and desert heat.

The images released show various cast members in western gear against the desert landscape. The sun lights most of the pictures, casting long shadows on the cast’s face and bodies. The film features a largely Native American cast, including Martin Sensmeier (The Magnificent Seven) as Willie Boy; Mainei Kinimaka (See) as Carlota; Zahn McClarnon (Reservation Dogs) as Carlota’s father; Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) as Carlota’s mother; Raoul Trujillo (Apocalypto); Brandon Oakes (Togo) and Tantoo Cardinal (Dances with Wolves).

Image via WME Independent

RELATED: 'Aquaman 2': Jason Momoa Reveals New Stealth Suit for 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'

Among the cast is also Christian Camargo (See), Wade Williams (The Dark Knight Rises), Jamie Sives(Chernobyl), Justin Campbell (The Hurt Locker), Mojean Aria (Reminiscence), Charlie Brumbly (Baywatch), Amy Seimetz (Pet Sematary) and Momoa as a character named Big Jim. The film is directed by Christian Camargo who also portrays Sheriff Frank Wilson.

The tale of Willie Boy has been adapted for the screen once before, in the 1969 film Tell Them Willie Boy Is Here. In an exclusive with Deadline, producers for the newest adaption producers Martin Kistler and Jason Eric Laciste discuss how Willie Boy was painted as a hardened criminal fate by fear-mongering publications of the day and how most publications today continue that narrative.

Momoa became fascinated by the story of the Chemehuevi Desert Runner, Willie Boy, while visiting Joshua Tree. Momoa and Sibbett met with tribal leaders of the 29 Palms band of Chemehuevi, presenting the script and requesting permission from the tribal leaders to adapt the story. The tribal leaders agreed to the adaption and filming began with a tribal ceremony with members of the Chemehuevi, Serrano and Cahuilla tribes participating. Momoa told Deadline:

“I love Joshua Tree and the community out there. I remember hearing about Willie Boy, the Desert Runner, and was fascinated by the story surrounding him. What should be a universal story of a relationship gone bad, quickly became a muddy, complex story about the power of crooked media and how Native Americans are portrayed to the public. The true story of Willie Boy has never been told, and it’s a beautiful one. I developed the story with my team because I wanted to set the record straight, and set the spirits of this story free.”

If the pictures are anything to go off of, the film will prove to be a visually stunning, thrilling adventure across the west full of heartbreak and danger. As of writing, The Last Manhunt has no official release date.

Image via WME Independent

Image via WME Independent

Image via WME Independent

KEEP READING: Jason Momoa Reveals What He Did For His Son in ‘Dune’ and Why He’s Also Excited for a Sequel

Tom Hanks on Whether He Sees Any Connection Between ‘Finch’ and ‘Cast Away’ and Why Making Movies is the Greatest Job in the World Hanks also talks about how ‘Finch’ is really about a guy who’s worried about the survival of his dog.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email