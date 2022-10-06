Collider can exclusively reveal the trailer for The Last Manhunt, an upcoming Western starring Jason Momoa as a deadly bounty hunter outlaw. Inspired by true events, the movie will tell the story of the last manhunt that took place in the Wild West in the early 1900s.

The trailer introduces us to Willie Boy (Martin Sensmeier), a young man in love, who dreams of nothing but living a quiet life besides his girlfriend, Carlota (Mainei Kinimaka). Unfortunately, Carlota’s father (Zahn McClarnon) disapproves of their union. One night, while Willie is arguing with Carlota’s father, he accidentally shoots the elderly man, killing him on sight. Knowing that he will be arrested for murder if he stays in the region, Willie runs away with Carlota. But besides facing the dangers of the desert, the couple will have to evade outlaws and sheriffs alike, as a bounty is put over his head. Apparently, the man is being accused of kidnapping on top of murder, which will grab the attention of both honorable men and bounty hunters trying to get paid.

The Last Manhunt is inspired by the oral history of the Chemehuevi tribe, which comes from the area surrounding California’s Morongo Valley, Joshua Tree, and Yucca Valley. The trailer also underlines how the upcoming Western is respecting the story’s origin by using primarily Native Americans for the cast. The Native American cast includes Sensmeier, Kinimaka, McClarnon, Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) as Carlota’s mother, Raoul Trujillo (Apocalypto), Brandon Oakes (Togo), and Tantoo Cardinal (Dances with Wolves).

Image via WME Independent

Another exciting aspect of the trailer is its unusual square format, which gives the story a retro feel. But don’t think this will be a slow-burn art-house Western, as the trailer already teases dozens of gunfights in the desert, as hunters fight among themselves to be the first to get to their prey.

The Last Manhunt cast also includes Christian Camargo (See), Wade Williams (The Dark Knight Rises), Jamie Sives(Chernobyl), Justin Campbell (The Hurt Locker), Mojean Aria (Reminiscence), Charlie Brumbly (Baywatch), Amy Seimetz (Pet Sematary). Rounding up the cast, the director Christian Camargo also plays the part of a sheriff. Momoa signs the script with Thomas Pa’a Sibbett.

Last we heard, The Last Manhunt was eying a November release, but no definitive date was given by Saban Films yet. Check out the new trailer and the movie’s synopsis below.

In the days of the old west, a young Native American was forbidden to be with his lover, the daughter of the tribal chief. In a fatal confrontation, the young native accidentally shoots the father. With the sheriff’s armed mounted posse and two Native American trackers on their tail, the couple flees to the Mohave desert.