Dark Star Pictures, in its ongoing collaboration with Bloody Disgusting, has released the first trailer and official poster for The Last Matinee (Al morir la matinée), and Collider has your exclusive look at the Uruguay-Argentinian horror film about a killer who picks off unwitting audience members in a local theater — all during a movie's final showing. The Last Matinee will be released in theaters on August 6, as well as on VOD, Digital, and DVD on August 24.

Of course, the few patrons who are actually seated in the theater are unaware something is about to go awry — but as the greenband trailer teases, the night is about to get particularly gruesome, and the only person who senses that anything might be wrong is the projectionist's daughter, running the screening in his absence.

Written and directed by Maxi Contenti (Muñeco viviente V, Neptunia), the film stars Luciana Grasso (El Secreto de Julia) and Uruguayan horror legend Ricardo Islas (El Que No Corre Vuela, Bailiwick), as well as Julieta Spinelli, Franco Duran, and Pedro Duarte. Contenti, Alina Kaplan, and Lucía Gaviglio Salkind serve as producers on the project. The movie won Best Ibero-American Fantastic Film at the Curtas Festival do Imaxinario, and was a candidate for Best Latin American Film at 2020's Mar del Plata International Film Festival.

Dark Star Pictures and Bloody Disgusting will release The Last Matinee in theaters on August 6, and on VOD, Digital and DVD on August 24. Check out the trailer and poster below:

Here's the official synopsis for The Last Matinee:

The audience attending the last showing of a horror film in a small downtown cinema are terrorized by a murderer who begins to pick them off, one by one. The only person to notice that something strange is going on is the projectionist’s daughter.

