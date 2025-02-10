The life of legendary screen idol Burt Reynolds was full of historic highs and devastating lows. Throughout the ‘70s, he was one of the biggest box office attractions with classics such as Smokey and the Bandit, Deliverance, and The Longest Yard. But with age came a series of costly flops and failed marriages. Near the end of his life, Reynolds delivered his most vulnerable performance closest to his real-world circumstances in Adam Rifkin’s The Last Movie Star.

Premiering just a year before the actor’s passing at age 82, The Last Movie Star plays as an enduring tribute to and sober examination of a once popular icon. Much like Richard Pryor’s 1986 semi-biopic Jo Jo Dancer: Your Life is Calling, Reynolds’ Vic Edwards is a fictional avatar to his true life as one of Hollywood’s biggest stars in history. The key difference, however, is the film’s portrayal of an aging star looking back at his life regrets within the context of a comedic road movie.

What Is 'The Last Movie Star' About?