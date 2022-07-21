Collider is excited to share an exclusive clip from the HBO Max and CNN Films docuseries The Last Movie Stars about the life, careers, and longtime romantic relationship between Hollywood icons Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward ahead of its premiere on the streaming service later today.

The new 47-second clip comes from the sixth and final episode of the docuseries, titled "Marriage." The clip discussed how incredible the fact that the relationship between Newman and Woodward was able to survive for so long in such a tumultuous industry. The pair's daughter Melissa Newman spoke on the perception of the relationship and how they were a perfect couple, a "happily ever after." In an interview shown in the clip, she says that she "feels guilty dismantling that story because I feel everyone needs those kinds of heroes. At the same time, [she] believes they deserve more credit than that." The clip suggests that the fairy tale relationship that many people have in their head wasn't the whole truth, not in a shocking and image-destroying way, but rather in a humanizing way that shows even these "perfect couples" that are placed on a pedestal have their problems just like everyone else.

The docuseries is directed by Ethan Hawke and is born from a never completed memoir that was being made by Newman before his death in 2008. This memoir included over 100 testimonies and interviews from Newman, Woodward, and those close to them. Newman eventually decided against making the memoir and set fire to the tapes. One of Newman and Woodward's children, however, had access to the tapes' transcripts and reached out to Hawke to direct the series in order to share the untold and true story of this celebrity couple that saw its pair's love survive the world of show business.

Image via HBO

RELATED: ‘The Last Movie Stars’ Trailer Highlights Ethan Hawke’s Emotional Docuseries About Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward

Along with interviews and historical footage, Hawke brought the transcripts of those lost tapes to life by inviting Hollywood actors to provide voices to those transcripts, including George Clooney and Laura Linney reading for Newman and Woodward, respectively. Other actors invited to join the project by Hawke includes Melanie Griffith, Sam Rockwell, Billy Crudup, Sally Field, Zoe Kazan, Karen Allen, Steve Zahn, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Oscar Isaac, and others. Executive producers on the film include Amy Entelis, Courtney Sexton, Martin Scorsese with producers on the projects including Emily Wachtel and Lisa Long Adler via Nook House Productions as well as Adam Gibbs and Ryan Hawke for Under the Influence Productions.

The Last Movie Stars premieres on HBO Max later today on July 21. You can watch the new exclusive clip from the series' final episode and read the series' official synopsis down below: