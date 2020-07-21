Amazon’s ‘The Last Narc’ Docuseries Trailer Explores Murder of DEA Agent Kiki Camarena

Amazon has released a trailer for its provocative four-part docuseries The Last Narc, which explores the most notorious murder in the history of the DEA — the 1985 kidnapping and murder of DEA Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena.

The name may ring a bell for fans of Netflix’s hit scripted series Narcos: Mexico, which featured Michael Peña as Camarena. The second season of the show starred Scoot McNairy as a fellow DEA agent bent on avenging Camarena’s murder.

The Last Narc aims to tell the true story of who this fallen hero really was, and what really happened to him once he made life difficult for drug cartels. It also follows the one man who risked everything to find out the truth, Hector Berrellez, a highly decorated special agent who was assigned to lead the DEA’s investigation of Camarena’s murder. Berrellez peels back the layers of myth and propaganda to reveal the bone-chilling truth about a conspiracy that stretches from the killing fields of Mexico to the halls of power in Washington, D.C.

Berrellez’s powerful testimony appears alongside that of Camarena’s brave widow, as well as three Guadalajara Cartel insiders. These men were corrupt Jalisco State policemen who, at the time of Camarena’s murder, served as bodyguards to legendary drug lords Rafael Caro Quintero and Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo. Eventually, they became informants for Berrellez and helped him crack the most infamous murder of the War on Drugs.

Directed by Tiller Russell, The Last Narc is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation, whose Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman served as executive producers. Russell previously directed Showtime’s Operation Odessa, as well as the corrupt cop documentary The Seven Five, which was quickly slated for a feature adaptation. Russell also directed the upcoming movie Silk Road starring Jason Clarke and Nick Robinson, and as someone who just finished reading Nick Bilton‘s extraordinary book American Kingpin, I cannot wait to see that movie.

The Last Narc will premiere on July 31 on Prime Video and it looks pretty interesting, so watch the trailer below, and for more on Camarena, click here for our interview with Peña, who talks about what it was like to play a morally centered character on a show where morals can get you killed.