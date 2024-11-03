Before Rian Johnson injected the whodunnit genre with a modern and revitalized twist with Knives Out, The Last of Sheila proved that mystery thrillers didn't have to feel stale like the yellowed, musty pages of the books they so often adapted. The Last of Sheila, even over fifty years later, feels extremely contemporary, with sharp dialogue and an even sharper script. The movie, like Johnson's Knives Out films, owes a great deal to Agatha Christie. However, unlike modern adaptations of her work, The Last of Sheila never tries to be a period piece with a shiny, updated cinematic aesthetic, but instead fully embraces its contemporary setting.

The Last of Sheila is undeniably a product of its time. It is unapologetically appreciative of its status as a '70s film, making it an incredibly authentic watch. From the wardrobe to the cast being largely composed of noteworthy character actors and a willingness to tackle topics that were considered transgressive at the time, The Last of Sheila is a captivating mystery gem that would appeal to fans of Agatha Christie or even Ms. Christie herself.

What Is 'The Last of Sheila' About?

On the surface, The Last of Sheila tells the story of a party game gone awry, but the film delves deeper into what happens when one's darkest secrets come to light. The film features an ensemble cast of seven, all individuals who work in the business of storytelling — no doubt a meta-narrative on its own. The film examines the conflict between perfect image and truth, and the fact that all the characters work in the film business is a cheeky detail that helps The Last of Sheila still feel modern and self-aware. The movie follows these seven characters as they cope with the death of Sheila (Yvonne Romain), the titular character who dies in a tragic hit-and-run accident at the beginning of the film. Clinton Greene (James Coburn), Sheila's widower, organizes a luxury cruise for some of his closest friends and collaborators, complete with an elaborate game that spans several stops throughout the Mediterranean. The game soon turns sinister as bodies begin to drop, and the group's faith in each other starts being eroded.

In addition to Greene, the other occupants include screenwriter Tom Parkman (Richard Benjamin), his wife Lee (Joan Hackett), talent agent Christine (Dyan Cannon), Alice (Raquel Welch) an actress, Philip (James Mason) a director, and Alice's husband, Anthony Wood (Ian McShane). The film is obviously stacked with excellent character actors, particularly Ian McShane and James Mason, who have histories of playing characters with an especially gray morality. The interplay between the characters is electric, and their chemistry is more than convincing as longtime friends. They all have their own moments to deliver clever and memorable dialogue, with the whole film playing out like an incredibly engaging stage play, where the characters' psychologies and motivations are always slightly askew and often misunderstood. The dynamic only grows more complicated as the viewer learns more about each of the characters' secrets. They become full-bodied, three-dimensional characters only when the last clue has been revealed.

'The Last of Sheila' Had a Curious Inception

The Last of Sheila's plot, while undeniably fantastical at times, was inspired not by other fiction, but instead by the elaborate scavenger hunts that the film's screenwriters Anthony Perkins (yes, Norman Bates himself) and Stephen Sondheim used to set up for their friends in the '60s and '70s. Director Herbert Ross took part in the quests with his wife, and the rest is history. The film undoubtedly puts its mysteries and secrets before the characters, yet they are the ones that end up carrying the story to the finish line. The twists and turns are shocking because the characters are not who they seem to be, sending the audience into a constant state of doubt.

The cast is equal parts charismatic and subtle, never showing their hand until the last card has been dealt. Narratively, the device of the cards with secrets adds a really compelling element of guessing, but the film is far too clever to make the answers too obvious. The film not only had a unique screenwriting team with Perkins and Sondheim and a unique director choice in Herbert Ross (who was known at the time for directing musicals and for his work on Broadway), but also utilized a young Joel Schumacher as costume designer before the became a notable director himself.

'The Last of Sheila' Has Inspired Today's Most Audacious Mainstream Directors

The Last of Sheila has garnered well-deserved respect from some of today's most original filmmakers, not the least of whom include Edgar Wright, screenwriter Larry Karaszewski (both of whom introduced the film for Turner Classic Movies), and, of course, Rian Johnson. It's easy to see the influence of the film on these filmmakers, as its sharp script and the quirky characterization of each of its ensemble cast are hallmarks of all three filmmakers' works. Wright, for one, has always made sure to pay ample attention to side characters and to the unique interplay between characters, never allowing for the dynamic between two characters to be replicated. As for Rian Johnson, the influence is quite obvious, as he basically took the formula of The Last of Sheila and made it his own. Thanks to The Last of Sheila and Johnson, we've gotten dynamic ensemble pieces with the Knives Out movies, which feature some of the most iconic actors of the past decade, as well as some of the most important rising actors of their generation.

Ultimately, The Last of Sheila remains a highly influential but seldom-seen mystery thriller that really proves that whodunnits don't have to feel outdated and boring. Even fifty years on, the movie can still go toe-to-toe with the best of modern cinematic mysteries. Its script is extremely well-written, and its characters are fleshed out, fully three-dimensional human beings who bring much of their own drama with them. The film also has an irresistible cheekiness to it, and effortlessly sticks the landing. Like any good whodunnit, it keeps the viewer guessing. The Last of Sheila, due to its influence and quality as a film, deserves to be ranked among the classics of '70s cinema.

The Last of Sheila is currently available to rent or buy on Prime Video.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO