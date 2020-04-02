‘The Last of Us Part II’ Release Date Delayed Indefinitely Due to Coronavirus

Fans eager to continue roaming the apocalypse in The Last of Us Part II are going to need to sit tight a little longer, as Playstation confirmed the video game sequel has been delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company noted that “the global crisis is preventing us from providing the launch experience our players deserve.”

Naughty Dog, the developer behind The Last of Us Part II, also release a full statement explaining the game’s delay:

As you’ve likely just seen, the release of The Last of Us Part II has been delayed. We’re sure this news is just as disappointing to you as it is to us. We wanted to reach out to all of you in our community to give you a little more information. – The good news is, we’re nearly done with development of The Last of Us Part II. We are in the midst of fixing our final bugs. – However, even with us finishing the fame, we were faced with the reality that due to logistics beyond our control, we couldn’t launch The Last of Us Part II to our satisfaction. – We want to make sure everyone gets to play The Last of Us Part II around the same time, ensuring that we’re doing everything possible to preserve the best experience for everyone. This meant delaying the game until such a time where e can solve these logistic issues. – We were bummed about this decision but ultimately understood it’s what’s best and fair to all of our players. We’re hoping that this won’t be a long delay and we’ll update you as soon as we have new information to share. – We wish you all, your families, and your friends the best of health. Thank you for being amazing fans and your continued support. – Stay safe!

The Last of Us Part II will continue the story of Ellie (Ashley Johnson) and Joel (Troy Baker), two survivors traversing a world ravaged by a horrific virus. (Hmm.) For a closer look at the game, here is the first trailer.