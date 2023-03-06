Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Episode 7 of The Last of UsWhen HBO's blockbuster fantasy drama Game of Thrones was hitting its prime right around Seasons 5 and 6, and epic events like "The Battle of the Bastards," the recruitment of the Wildlings at Hardhome, and House Stark pushing to unseat House Bolton as Wardens of the North, we were introduced to a myriad of new and interesting characters — Perhaps none more than young Lady Lyanna Mormont of Bear Island who is played by current The Last of Us star, Bella Ramsey. From the moment she first appeared in "The Broken Man" episode of Season 6, audiences started asking, "Who is that rambunctious and powerful young woman who is holding her own among the much older actors in her scenes?" When she was introduced at a council meeting of the houses representing House Mormont of Bear Island, she immediately stood out because of her unusual presence and powerful voice for a girl who is only in her early teens. From that point forward, Ramsey has continued to show that she has agency beyond her years, and Ellie in The Last of Us is just the latest example of how the young actress brings a precocious youngster who also carries an uncanny wisdom and strength about her.

RELATED: Before ‘The Last of Us,’ Bella Ramsey Showed Her Range in This Historical Comedy

Bella Ramsey Commands Attention As Lady Lyanna in 'Game of Thrones'

Image Via HBO

Child actors rarely have a commanding screen presence. When Ramsey made her debut in Season 6 of Game of Thrones in 2016, she was only 12 years old. Talk about baptism by fire — she was thrust onto the biggest show of the 21st century alongside some of the biggest names in television who had already been playing their characters for several years. Kit Harrington was already a star on the rise as the Stark bastard, Jon Snow, and Sophie Turner was a veteran who had settled into the role of Sansa Stark very comfortably. When Ramsey joined them in her debut in the seventh episode of the season, she immediately turned heads with her gravitas. She stood out playing Lyanna Mormont of Bear Island as soon as she delivered her first line, "Welcome to Bear Island," to Sansa who has arrived with Jon Snow to ask for her support of House Stark. Her voice booms coming from such a diminutive frame and exudes an air of confidence and a level of precociousness that is rarely seen by a performer who has yet to even crack their teen years. She continues to verbally fly in the face of Sansa and Jon — never mincing words and never batting an eye. Even as Ser Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham) spells it out for her, sympathizing with the great responsibility she carries as the head of a house at such a young age, Lyanna is poised and resolute in her negotiations on behalf of her 62 soldiers.

The Burden of Carrying Great Responsibility

Image via HBO

Coming off of her three seasons as Lady Lyanna Mormont in an epic HBO show, Ramsey gained some invaluable experience playing a character with enormous responsibility. As Ellie, the burden she carries is a little different in that she isn't carrying the weight of an entire house and its people on her shoulders. It could be argued that her responsibility in The Last of Us is even greater. And though she is only responsible for herself, staying alive long enough to find a cure for the apocalyptic infection that has wiped out most of mankind is perhaps a more daunting task than anything Lyanna Mormont had to face. The fate of the human race rests on the very slight shoulders of Ellie, and whether she fully appreciates the enormity of her mission or not, she carries herself with the same confidence and quick tongue that we have grown accustomed to seeing from the young actress dating back to 2016.

Bella Ramsey Is at Her Best When She's Precocious

If there is one paradigm we can already proclaim regarding Bella Ramsey, it's that she is at her best when she is precocious — and even a bit abrasive and irreverent. Whether she's telling Jon Snow and Sansa Stark how it is or clapping back at Joel (Pedro Pascal), she does it with great aplomb. Not many young actors can pull that off. The majority of the time, when we hear a disrespectful child disrespecting authority and spurning social convention, we can get a little turned off by it, but that's not the case with Ramsey. In The Last of Us, she is quick with a barb but is also warm and caring. She genuinely has feelings for characters like Joel and Riley (Storm Reid). Maybe if there were more people still alive post-apocalypse, she would care about them too, and make a thoughtful joke at their expense. Come to think of it, Ellie seems like how Tess (Anna Torv) probably was around the same age. It takes a tough exterior to survive in the new world and being anything less than a precocious teen can end up getting you infected or killed as we found out when she softens up around Riley, gets drunk, and very quickly gets bitten in Episode 7 "Left Behind."

Read More About ‘The Last of Us’: