Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the HBO show The Last of Us.The Last of Us ended its first season in an epic fashion with a video game-like battle and a terrible lie that Joel will carry with him through season two. There’s so much to unpack about the first season, which saw Joel enlisted to transport the young Ellie to the Fireflies. They were presumably on the cusp of figuring out how to use her immunity to help find a cure for the Cordyceps virus.

A lot has been said through the first season, and some of the lines were prophetic, others heartbreaking, some hilarious, and others even inspiring. TLoU's best quotes so far are unforgettable and often perfectly capture characters' personalities, relationships, and hardships in the series.

10 “It Was Either Him or Me.”

Joel to Ellie, Episode 4: “Please Hold My Hand”

This is one of the first times Joel shows affection toward Ellie. She saves him by shooting a young man, and Joel feels the need to finish the man off, but does not want to do it in front of Ellie. In the end, he tells her to leave the room, interrogates the young man, then kills him point blank.

RELATED: Joel & Ellie and Other Powerful Surrogate TV Show Relationships

It’s this moment that reminds Joel that Ellie is just a kid, but is also mature enough to handle a gun. The line also shows Joel’s need to defend his actions to her, so she doesn’t view him as a monster.

9 “You’re Right, You’re Not My Daughter.”

Joel to Ellie, Episode 6: “Kin”

It’s just six words, but they hold so much weight and are part of one of the most heartbreaking scenes on TLoU. While wanting to ensure that Ellie continues the journey, Joel doesn’t believe he’s the right person to do the job because of his growing anxiety and belief that he is losing himself.

However, when he speaks these words to Ellie, followed by “And I sure as Hell ain’t your dad,” the hurt on Ellie’s face is palpable. It’s clear he’s hurting, too, but trying to put on a brave front, which is just as heartbreaking.

8 “Arby’s Didn’t Give Free Lunches.”

Frank to Bill, Episode 3: “Long, Long Time”

In such an emotionally charged episode, this line by Frank helps break the tension and shows a softer side of Bill. Wielding a gun, Bill tells the hungry man that he can’t feed him because if he did, every Tom, Dick, and Harry who showed up would want a meal, too. He then says that he “isn’t an Arby’s.”

Frank’s response shows a light-hearted, funny side to him, which is exactly what Bill needed. This theme continued as Frank helps break Bill out of his shell, making the pair two of the best characters on The Last of Us.

7 “’80s Means Trouble. Code Broken.”

Ellie to Joel, Episode 1: “When You’re Lost in the Darkness”

On the surface, this quote doesn’t seem meaningful. But there’s so much behind it. When Ellie comes upon a book of songs sitting beside a radio with a sheet of paper with some code written on it, it doesn’t take much for her to crack it.

RELATED: Anna Torv’s Best Roles So Far, From 'The Last of Us' to 'Fringe'

It’s one of the first instances that prove that Ellie is one smart cookie. But it’s also cleverly the first mention of Bill and Frank and their efforts along the way to help Joel and Tess (played by Anna Torv in one of her best roles).

6 “Bomb This City and Everyone in It.”

Doctor Ratna to a Military Officer: Episode 2, “Infected”

One of the most jarring quotes, Doctor Ratna, a professor and mycologist, is brought into the government office in Jakarta to examine a subject infected with Cordyceps. Her face instantly shifts when she sees the tendrils in the man’s mouth and realizes the virus is alive and well within him.

The officer is hoping Dr. Ratna can suggest a way to combat the virus and slow its spread. Instead, she speaks these words and asks to go home to be with her family. She knows what is going to happen and, with this line, makes it clear that there’s effectively no hope.

5 “You’d Just Come After Her.”

Joel to Marlene, Episode 9: “Look For the Light”

Spoken in the gripping final episode of TLoU's first season, Joel says these words to Marlene right before shooting and presumably killing her, as she begs for her life. Joel appears to hesitate for a moment out of mercy for the woman he might have once called a friend. But in the end, he believes that she’s too big a threat to Ellie’s life.

The stone-faced look he gives, however, when Joel not only kills Marlene but then lies about it to Ellie, is cold-hearted. It proves that Joel might have developed feelings towards others, especially Ellie. But he’s still the tough man who can put his emotions aside when he needs to make big decisions.

4 “I Swear.”

Joel to Ellie, Episode 9: “Look For the Light”

The words are powerful because they’re a lie. When Joel tells Ellie that he swears everything he told her is true about there being others like her and the Fireflies having run experiments that were unsuccessful, she seems to be suspicious. She asks him to swear to her that he’s telling the truth, believing that he wouldn’t dare dupe her. Sadly, Joel does the wrong (or right thing, depending on perspective) and lies.

RELATED: Best Character-Driven Action Shows, Ranked By Rotten Tomatoes

He has good intentions in wanting to protect Ellie. But he knows that Ellie would choose to have the surgery and let them analyze her brain if it would help find a cure. The lie and these two words will have massive implications for season 2.

3 “Joel, Save Who You Can Save.”

Tess to Joel, Episode 2: “Infected”

These are the last words Tess ever speaks to Joel. Tess is ready to die in whatever manner is necessary to help Joel and Ellie escape. She tells Joel as much, urging him to save the people he can save. Aware that she isn’t saveable, she’s thinking practically in the moment.

Joel’s reaction is understandable but also suggests a lot about his character. He doesn’t think twice nor show any signs of regret. Tess’ words, however, demonstrate that not only was she selfless, but she also understood who Joel was and that he needed to hear them, even if he didn’t show it.

2 “I Got You, Baby Girl.”

Joel to Ellie, Episode 8: “When We Are in Need”

These five words elicited streams of tears from viewers when Joel spoke them to Ellie after finding her running from David’s burning building. What makes them so powerful is that, up until that point, Joel had viewed Ellie merely as cargo, and wanted to make it crystal clear to her that she was not family and would never be his daughter.

At this moment, however, when he sees how Ellie cared for him when he was on the brink of death and with the terror and fear in her eyes after being held captive and almost killed, Joel’s fatherly instincts come out. He calls her not only something sweet, but the very nickname he had for his own daughter decades prior. It meant as much to Joel as it likely meant to Ellie, and the bond between the TLoU duo is solidified.

1 “I Was Never Afraid Before You Showed Up.”

Bill to Frank, Episode 3: “Long, Long Time”

The love story between Bill and Frank tugged at heartstrings. Most impactful was the change it had on Bill, a rough-around-the-edges survivalist who had seemingly never experienced real love prior. With Frank by his side, he became open to letting others in, even expressing his emotions.

This beautiful line showed how far he had come. Bill didn’t care so much about life before: it was just about survival. With Frank by his side, however, as he says in not so many words, he finally had something to live for. The line is also a fantastic parallel to Joel and Ellie's relationship, as the jaded father figure

NEXT: Bill and Frank From 'The Last of Us' and More End of the World Love Stories