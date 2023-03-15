The Last of Us season one has come to an end, setting the scene perfectly for Joel and Ellie to continue their journey in season two, though the nature of that journey is now more complicated. Through each of the eventful nine episodes in season one, side characters have come and gone.

Some only appeared in a single episode, others returned again and again. Many existed in the video game while others are completely new. How useful each one was depends on context. But each made their mark in a unique way, and played an important role in the overarching journey.

10 Sam

Sam only lasted a single episode (though he appeared briefly in the final seconds of the one prior). But his presence had a major impact. Being around the young boy reminded viewers, and even Joel, that Ellie is still just a kid. She loves to do silly things like play games and read books of corny puns beneath her foul-mouthed, tough exterior.

She really took to Sam, so his tragic and emotionally devastating death and her failed efforts to save him marked a turning point for the character. He, along with his older brother Henry, were useful in helping Joel and Ellie get one step closer to safety. But it’s the loss of Sam that truly brought some humanity back to the hardened pair.

9 Riley

If there’s a single person driving Ellie to do what she’s doing, it’s Riley. While Ellie has lost many people along the way, including her own mother, she was arguably closest to Riley. A best friend, confidante, and potential romantic interest, Riley is the one person who was able to bring out the best in Ellie.

Losing her to Cordyceps while also dealing with the survivor’s guilt that she did not die as well has weighed heavily on Ellie. Every time she looks at her scar, she’s reminded of this devastating truth. But the moment also helped Ellie become stronger and more adamant in her desire to do whatever she can to help end the spread. Riley’s death and the final day Ellie spent with her, was a pivotal moment in her life.

8 Anna

Ellie’s mother Anna is only seen at the beginning of the season finale. Played by Ashley Johnson, who voiced Ellie in the video game, the harrowing birth scene provides some context into how Ellie came into the world and how her mother was a fierce fighter. Most pivotal, however, is that Anna’s situation solves the mystery of why Ellie is immune.

Anna lies to Marlene telling her that she was bit after the baby was no longer connected to her. Knowing that Marlene would have killed baby Ellie had she known the truth, Anna did what was right. In doing so, she unknowingly produced the one child who might be able to save the world.

7 David

Faithful to his character from the video game in this adaptation, David was useful in that he managed to build a sustainable group that survived the harrowing state of the world, albeit by resorting to cannibalism. Nonetheless, it was his acts, heinous as they were, that kept survivors alive.

What makes David most useful, however, is the role he played in changing Ellie. After attacking her, threatening to kill her, and implying he would sexually assault her, it was clear that Ellie became deeply affected. How this will change her, in the long run, remains to be seen. But even in just the final episode, it was clear that Ellie remains deeply traumatized, making David’s presence felt longer long after he is gone.

6 Perry

The right-hand man to revolutionary leader Kathleen, Perry is played by Jeffrey Pierce, who was the voice of Tommy in the video game. As an original character in the series, he is tough, skilled, and someone Kathleen clearly could not live without. He was the muscle while she was the brains, and he followed her dutifully. He was one of the few people she could trust.

In leading the search for Henry and Sam, and later Joel and Ellie, Perry’s actions directly impacted one of the most explosive, frightening scenes of the series thus far. Without his military-trained presence, Kathleen would not have been as big a threat as she was and as confident to attack.

5 Frank

In one of the most emotionally impactful episodes of the series, Frank meeting Bill had ripple effects throughout. Without Frank, Bill would have remained a recluse until he died. It’s Frank’s desire to connect with others that drives him to strike up a friendship with Tess. This in turn gives Tess and Joel access to safety, ammunition, food, and other things they need throughout their missions. But most important, it means they have someone on the outside they can trust.

Frank’s usefulness, however, goes beyond the practical things: he made Bill into a better more selfless man and provided decades of joy to someone who never thought he’d ever experience it. Bill and Frank's end-of-the-world love story is one that fans will remember forever.

4 Marlene

While Marlene met her end in the finale, her role has always been extremely useful. In addition to being the leader of a resistance movement, Marlene, played by Merle Dandridge (who, fun fact, also voiced the character in the video game), is one of the few to know about Ellie’s condition and why she might hold the key to a cure.

Without Marlene, Ellie would not have survived. Without Marlene, Ellie and Joel would not have been put together. Even though she’s gone, Marlene will play a major role in the story going forward given that Ellie does not know Joel killed her nor that Marlene was ready to kill Ellie for the sake of a cure. In this respect, her life and death will be useful to building the relationship, and conversely the mistrust, between Ellie and Joel.

3 Tommy

Tommy saved Joel’s life in more ways than one, most notably literally when he and Sarah were about to be shot down by a military officer at the beginning of the outbreak. Knowing where Tommy is and that he lives within a potential safe haven gives Joel and Ellie hope. They are aware that there’s always a safe place to go back to should they decide to.

What’s more, it's Tommy who, in the beginning, drove Joel to do whatever it takes to survive. He would not accept anything less until he knew his little brother was safe. But it’s also Tommy who helps bring perspective to Joel when he sees that, despite everything, Tommy is a great sibling who is doing better than he has ever been.

2 Bill

A survivalist, it was Bill’s quick thinking, resourcefulness, and skills that made Bill one of the most useful people on the show and one of the best characters on The Last of Us overall. Together with Frank, they had their own thriving community of two, which ended up working out to Joel and Tess’ benefit.

Following their tragic death, Bill left a note for Joel allowing them to take what they needed, which included a car that helped them get further in their journey. Without realizing it, Bill and Frank’s relationship may also have quietly given Joel hope that there’s something to fight for.

1 Tess

Not much was discussed about Joel and Tess’ relationship, though it’s clear it was a deep friendship that crossed over to being romantic in nature as well. Most importantly, however, she is the one person who could talk Joel out of, and into, doing things. Without her, he might have been far more violent and rash in his decision-making.

Tess’ sacrifice for Joel and Ellie is one of the most selfless acts on the show to date. Joel might not have made it as far as he did without his rationally thinking, calming smuggling partner.

