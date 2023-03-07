The following article contains spoilers for Season 1 of HBO's The Last of UsAs a television adaption of a video game, HBO's The Last of Us has brought to life some fan-favorite characters like the beloved Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey). The show has also had the chance to give a bigger platform to some lesser-known characters, expanding on their personalities and backstories in the show.

From the epic love story between Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlet) to the badass but short-lived characters of Riley (Storm Reid) and Sarah (Nico Parker), TLoU may center around Joel and Ellie, but the series has also been able to give fans a slew of great characters throughout Season 1.

10 Florence

While she isn't a character fans knew from the games, Florence (Elaine Miles) made her TLoU debut in the episode "Kin." Although she only appears in the episode's opening, Florence became a fan-favorite thanks to her quick wit and kind nature.

When Florence's husband, Marlon (Graham Greene), arrives at their sheltered home in Wyoming, he learns his wife has been held at gunpoint by Joel and Ellie. But rather than fighting the pair, Florence calmly makes them soup and later claps back at her husband's hesitancy to help them in their travels.

9 Henry

Despite being on the run, Henry (Lamar Johnson) remains calm and cool in the toughest situations, whether holding Joel and Ellie at gunpoint or offering himself up to Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey) to save Ellie and his little brother.

Henry becomes a noble adversary to Joel and Ellie, being a great big brother to Sam (Keivonn Woodard), always ensuring he felt safe and was cared for with food, shelter, and art supplies for the young artist.

8 Sam

In The Last of Us, kid characters are the biggest part of the story, from Ellie to Sarah, to Sam. In a heartbreaking arc taken right out of the game, a major difference between Henry's little brother in the show compared to the games is that Sam is deaf.

A little kid in the apocalypse who has been through a lot with his health, Sam is the loveable sidekick to Henry, his older brother, who he sees as a superhero. Anyone who meets Sam loves him, and his getting bit and turning became too much for both Henry and Ellie to bear.

7 Tess

Pulled straight from the game, Tess (Anna Torv) is the badass woman in Joel's life before Ellie comes along. Doing all she can to secure the car battery they desperately need, she manages to take care of herself despite the danger she encounters.

Tess is understandably hesitant about smuggling an infected Ellie across the country but softens to the idea once she gets to know the teen. But her most noble act was when she sacrificed herself to a herd of infected for Joel to escape with Ellie and get her where she needed to go.

6 Tommy

The only side character expected to appear in The Last of Us II-based Season 2, Tommy (Gabriel Luna), plays a pivotal role in the series despite only being seen in half of it. Although he's Joel's brother, Tommy's loner personality allows him to go missing for months and find a kindhearted community to join.

Tommy may have his differences with Joel, but he's proven to be the brother that always steps up when it matters, like when Joel asked him to take his place in getting Ellie to the Fireflies, or most memorably, when Tommy shot the officer who tried to kill Joel and Sarah.

5 Marlene

Being one of the best characters doesn't always make you a good character, which is the case for Marlene, played by Merle Dandridge: Dandridge also played her character in the game. The leader of the Fireflies, Marlene, starts the series as a kindhearted woman whose only intention is keeping Ellie safe.

But Marlene's true motives are revealed by the end of the season when Joel learns that for Ellie's immunity to be used as a cure for humanity, Ellie must die. This turns Marlene into the instant villain of the story but is given a twist just shocking enough to keep her as one of the show's best characters.

4 Frank

Although his presence appears suspicious at the start, once Frank opens his heart to Bill after being invited into his home, he gets a chance that few do in the apocalypse when he lives out a lifetime of love and companionship.

The perfect example of opposites attract, Frank is the average Joe longing for the white picket fence and friendly neighbors next to Bill's unconventional, loner lifestyle, but in the end, Frank always knew how to put Bill in his place just by hoping for a better future for them.

3 Sarah

Sarah was another short-lived character who became just as loved in the series as in the game. Joel's daughter from before the infection, Sarah is revealed to have an adorable relationship with her seemingly only parent in the series premiere.

Although the teen girl loses her life at the start of the infection, her legacy lives on for Joel throughout the rest of the series, being the driving force behind why Joel not only forms a connection with Ellie but is determined to do right by her.

2 Riley

If fans of the game thought Riley was a badass in The Last of Us: Left Behind, they had to be pleasantly surprised by the show's character, who unforgettably took Ellie on what had to be the best night of her life not long before the events of the series, just like in the expansion.

With a secret crush on her best friend, Riley manages to join the Fireflies, deciding to give Ellie one last fun day together before she has to leave. Riley is the only person with a handle on Ellie, knowing her best friend-turned-girlfriend best when she takes her for a ride on a carousel and on a trip to an abandoned Halloween store, and later hopes to turn into monsters together after they're both infected.

1 Bill

He may have only appeared in one episode, but Bill has become one of the most talked about characters of the show behind Ellie and Joel. Although he plays a minor role in the game, Bill became the star of the episode "Long, Long Time:" his subplot is entirely separate from the main story.

Bill starts as a hermit, taking cover in his basement until the chaos of the infection dies down, left to live out the rest of his life alone in a little Boston suburb. When Frank comes along, Bill allows himself to let the man in — both metaphorically and physically — becoming Frank's lover until their final days, which comes sooner for Bill, who opts to end his life rather than live it without Frank when his dying partner wishes to be put out of his misery.

