Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Episode 8 of The Last of Us.After Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie's (Bella Ramsey) meeting with the lovely and peaceful folks of Jackson in Episode 6 "Kin," the duo's latest encounter with what seemed to be an anti-thesis of the Jackson community brings out the other extreme of the human instinct for survival. Even in a show that's about infected humans killing and eating other humans, the idea of a group of people choosing to eat their own just reflects that if pushed to their wits' end, humans may not be as far lying from the Cordyceps or any predator that feeds to survive and may even kill its very own when survival becomes a question. But there are a few more layers to the cannibalistic group in Episode 8 of The Last of Us.

Cannibals, unfailingly, always evoke interest and disgust among viewers in varying capacities. However, more often than not, most cannibal groups are shown to have picked up the act of cannibalism to derive a perverted form of pleasure that comes from killing and consuming. In Episode 8 "When We Are in Need," the group of survivors is pushed to adopt cannibalism when their leader, David (Scott Shepherd), realizes that he may fail to protect those in front of whom he claims to be a godsend protector. Stuck with dwindling supplies, the group originally lives in the Pittsburgh quarantine zone. Undoubtedly, it was the yearning for survival that led to the formation of the group under the protective guidance provided by David who used the power of faith to yield influence on his followers. Hence, the understanding of the cult's background turns pivotal in understanding its choice of cannibalism as a last measure.

Cannibalism Helped Sustain David's Cult

David's rise from a teacher to a preacher may not have been possible if not for the apocalyptic spread of the Cordyceps infection. When the faith of a devout group of Christians dwindled in the face of a dangerous calamity, David came to the rescue as a guiding light who would lead the "sheep" as suggested in the Book of Revelations. The spread of the Cordyceps infection supposedly proved to be the apocalypse mentioned in the holy book, and David's charisma and charm would have been enough to propel him to the front of the group. As seen in his way of functioning in the latest episode, David is clearly a megalomaniac who may even resort to deception and brute force if he's forced to. The choice of cannibalism as life support stems largely from David's fear that he may lose the influence he yields if he becomes incapable of serving the needs of his followers.

The choice of cannibalism is partially pushed by the dire circumstances and partially by the insecurities of a leader who's ready to even pursue the unthinkable in order to retain his much-cherished power. In David's choice of cannibalism lies his insecurity as well as his desperate struggle to not destroy the image of a savior that he has built over the years. For someone who claims to be sent by god on Earth to lead his folks, David might see his ultimate failure in not being able to fulfill the one duty that forms the backbone of his supposed existence. Also, should the others in the group find out that their leader has failed in his purpose, they might uprise to pursue total chaos or they might replace David with a more capable leader. Amongst these possibilities, David's choice to feed people with bodies of their own seems to be an extreme yet rational choice by a leader who has got everything to lose. More importantly, David fears losing the authority that he holds in front of the other members of the cult as he had, until now, successfully helped the ground survive in a merciless environment.

The Secrecy Behind The Cannibalism Makes It Darker

The truth behind the group's practice of cannibalism is not an accepted or known one and is limited to a secret known to very few who are closer to the cult's operations. But while the act of cannibalism itself remains a secret practice known to only a few in the group, it becomes doubtful whether the group would shun the idea if they had known the truth, given it would have been impossible for them to survive without resorting to the same.

The bitter pill to swallow may be the slight possibility that the abhorring reality of the cannibal cult may still be an acceptable precondition to survival even if the group knew about it. Now, the near and dear ones of an individual may still find it totally unacceptable to have the remains of their loved one being served on a platter. But the others may still find it a considerable option if they find out that there are no other means to ensure sustenance. The cannibalistic cult of The Last of Us follows a darker path only because its leader chooses to hide the dire reality from the majority of the cult. The secrecy which is maintained refuses dignity to people, such as Alec's daughter, to refrain from feeding their hunger by consuming the remains of their own family members. The unawareness is a reflection of the grim reality that envelops the cult's existence.

Given David's exceptional ability to manipulate others, it is not highly improbable that he might still have been able to get away with his choices even if the entire cult came to know of the practice within the group. But despite the situation, David's decision to hide it from the group roots in his fear of weakening his hold on the group. The revelation may end up proving that no matter how much David claims, he is not above the material challenges that threaten the group's survival. No matter how much David claims to be a man of god, he is still a mortal who must bow to the harsh realities of existence in The Last of Us' world.

It's not unnatural for humans to become animals when their existence is put into question. Even in the last moments of the episode, Ellie's violent rage signifies the same extreme instinct for survival that chooses to eliminate any threat that comes in its way. The Last of Us' cannibal cult is even more stomach-turning that the infected because unlike the infected, the cult chooses to eat their own completely out of its choice but in both cases, the motivation remains the same - the wish to survive.

