Deadline reports that HBO's The Last of Us adaptation will see Jeffrey Pierce, who played a vital part in the original games, return to the post-apocalyptic world in a new role on the small screen. Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) and Con O’Neill (Chernobyl) also join the series in roles pulled straight from the source material.

After voicing Joel's brother Tommy in the video game series, Pierce is recruited once again to the dark and twisted world of The Last of Us, this time to play a new character in the live-action adaptation. The actor will recur in the HBO series as a rebel in a quarantine zone, with no further details given. Meanwhile, Terminator: Dark Fate star Gabriel Luna will be filling in the role of Joel’s brother, Tommy.

Additionally, O’Neill and Bartlett will guest star as fan-favorites Bill and Frank, respectively. They'll be playing two post-pandemic survivalists living alone in their own isolated town. In the original game, Joel and Ellie encountered Bill in one of the more memorable and heartbreaking sequences in their seasons-long journey.

Game of Thrones veterans Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will star in the highly-anticipated project. In addition to Pierce, Neil Druckmann returns from behind-the-scenes of the original game to co-write the HBO series. Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin serves as showrunner while Beanpole director Kantemir Balagov is set to helm the pilot. Filmmakers Jasmila Žbanić and Ali Abbasi are attached to helm episodes of the highly-anticipated adaptation. The supporting cast also includes Merle Dandridge as Marlene (reprising her role from the original game) and Nico Parker as Joel's daughter, Sarah.

A release date for The Last of Us remains uncertain as HBO commences a year-long production starting this summer.

