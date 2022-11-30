The release of HBO Max's adaptation of the beloved PlayStation video game The Last of Us is quickly approaching as it is set to premiere in January next year. To build anticipation, HBO Max has released 11 brand-new character posters, putting the cast of the upcoming post-apocalyptic on full display.

Each of the new posters focuses on an individual character, including series leads Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, respectively, with the pair also being featured in another recently released poster that took heavy inspiration from the game's original box art. Other cast members that got their own posters include Anna Torv as Tess, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Nico Parker as Sarah, Nick Offerman as Bill, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Storm Reid as Riley, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam. Other cast members that will be part of the series include Graham Greene as Marlon, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Elaine Miles as Florence, and Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, among others.

Collider's own Christina Radish recently had the chance to sit down and talk with Bartlett, who will be playing Frank, the partner of Offerman's Bill, about his other upcoming project, Welcome to Chippendales, but was able to get some info out of him about The Last of Us. Bartlett, a self-admitted non-gamer, said that fans of the game will enjoy the show for many of the same reasons they loved the games, going as far as to describe one of the scripts as "one of the best hours of television I've ever read. It's beautiful. It's beautifully written." Co-star Lamar Johnson echoed this sentiment in an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff about the upcoming series while at TIFF to promote his film Brother, saying that they are "definitely taking this IP and making sure that the fans are really getting what they want. Adaptations are always difficult, but I think with the team behind this, they really care about the material and the project, and the characters. I think the fans are really going to love the show."

Image via HBO

RELATED: Sega Looking to Adapt More Video Games Following 'Sonic' Success

The History and Story of The Last of Us

Originally released in 2013 on the PlayStation 3, The Last of Us was developed by the acclaimed game studio Naughty Dog and takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where the world has been overrun by a mutant outbreak of the Cordyceps fungus, which turns people into fungal zombie-like creatures known as Clickers. The story follows Joel, a weathered, hardened, and untrusting survivor with his trauma revolving around loss tasked with escorting a teenage girl named Ellie, who is immune to the virus, to a hospital run by the Fireflies in order to hopefully develop a vaccine. The mission takes the two on a cross-country journey as they meet new characters and factions and slowly learn to trust and care for each other, with Joel starting to see Ellie as the daughter he lost during the original outbreak. The original game's director Neil Druckmann is on board as a co-writer for the upcoming nine-episode adaptation, working alongside Chernobyl writer and creator Craig Mazin.

The Last of Us premieres on January 15 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. You can check out the new character posters for the upcoming adaptation down below.

10 Images