No monster from the post-apocalyptic world of The Last of Us has stood out quite like the Clicker. Since the original game was first released ten years ago, this blind fungus ghoul has haunted gamers and, more recently, television audiences alike with its inhuman strength, warped moldy visage, and the iconic and eerie clicking sounds it makes to locate its prey. With the game celebrating its tenth anniversary and the show becoming a sensation on HBO, Dark Horse Direct has teamed with Naughty Dog to release a limited-edition Clicker statue to shamble onto your shelf.

Based more on the design of the Clickers introduced in The Last of Us Part II, the statue stands 12 inches tall on a 10-inch base which is to scale with Dark Horse's other statues of Joel, Ellie, and Abby. Every little detail of the monstrous infected is perfectly recreated from the torn clothes to the nightmarish fungus head. The polyresin statue was crafted by Level 52, a company known for its high-quality video game, television, and film collectibles. Packaged with their handiwork are the base which has a The Last of Us Part II logo relief and a certificate of authenticity.

The Clicker Has Become an Iconic Video Game Monster

Thanks in part to the HBO adaptation, the Clicker is easily one of the most recognizable monsters to come out of the realm of video games even to those who've never played the title themselves. The idea of the Clicker alone is enough to haunt the imagination - it's the third stage in the Cordyceps brain infection where the fungus completely overtakes the host's brain, leaving their skin moldy, a massive fungus sticking out of their head, and their eyes pushed out of their sockets. They're also viciously aggressive, pursuing anything they hear or uncover with their clicks. Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann kept the creatures game-accurate for the series, ensuring television audiences would experience the full terror with practically-recreated ghouls. So memorable have the Clickers become that one even joined Pedro Pascal for a promo and a dance ahead of the star's SNL hosting gig.

Image via HBO

The Last of Us Season 2 Will Have Plenty of Clicker Goodness

Season 2 of The Last of Us likely won't be along for some time, unfortunately. With the ongoing WGA writer's strike, work on the series is currently on hold. When the time comes, however, Mazin confirmed that it will come with more clickers and more action in tow. Pascal's partner in crime for the series Bella Ramsey teased it will be a darker season than the first as the cycle of revenge continues, but more infected will also mean further leaning into the show's horror elements. Both Pascal and Ramsey are set to step back into the post-apocalypse when new episodes arrive likely in 2025.

Dark Horse Direct's The Last of Us Clicker statue is available to pre-order now until August 2 at 5 p.m. PST for a hefty price of $199.99. Orders are expected to ship from January through March 2024. Check out the statue below.