While HBO's new megahit series The Last of Us has proven a smash with viewers, and a cultural landmark after just two weeks, it has also turned the more adventurous of us into something unexpected: amateur fungus enthusiasts. The lore behind The Last of Us explains that a virus is spread - via spores in the game, via tendrils in the television adaptation - through the Cordyceps virus, which takes control of the frontal cortex and essentially turns the human host into a mindless husk focused purely on spreading the virus. Mycologists - or fungi experts - are now getting the chance to speak to a wider audience about how they work, and about the more frightening possibilities and realities of the dangers posed by fungi.

One of the biggest names in mycology is Paul Edward Stamets, a mycologist, and entrepreneur who studies fungi and sells products made from them. Stamets saw Episode 2 of The Last of Us and soaked in the new details offered by the show regarding how the Cordyceps virus came into being on-screen. He took to Twitter to share his thoughts on what the show was proposing:

I have just finished watching the second episode of #TheLastOfUs and I have two opinion. First, I'm a science-fiction fan and I love weaving the creative elements of fungi into the narrative. But let's get real. Cordyceps can not infect humans. But all organisms must eat. There are animals that are predatory. There are plants that are predatory. There are fungi that are predatory. We are all part of a giant food web where we are sustained by each other. This is fiction weaved info a theme speckled with mycology and exploiting Mycophobia: the fear of fungi. It is natural for humans to fear that which is powerful but mysterious and misunderstood. So I applaud the writers for seeing this opportunity to take us on a literary adventure into the realm of sci-fi while exploiting the public's fascination, fear, and joy of fungi.

Image via HBO

RELATED: Watch the First Episode of 'The Last of Us' for FreeStamets went on to explain that fungi would actually provide humanity - potentially - with some of the best solutions for solving many existential threats faced today. "In fact, Cordyceps-like fungi could replace the majority of chemical pesticides with an ecologically rational and economically scalable solution," he said. "Who knows, a young person watching this series could become our Einstein of mycology and help save the world from the toxins we create. Breaking news: they are everywhere, all the time, and you live with them 24/7. These very fungi exist under every footstep that you take. Fungi will never be defeated. Our survival depends on a peace treaty with Fungi. Mycologists can help by being the ambassadors....to our friends, the fantastic Fungi!"

In 20 years' time, who knows - maybe The Last of Us will be responsible for the biggest development in fungi-based research helping humanity. Or maybe it'll just be a cool TV show. Either way, we win.

The Last of Us airs new episodes on HBO Sunday nights.