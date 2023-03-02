The Last of Us continues to prove that it's one of the greatest adaptations of all time. Week after week, the series based on the video game franchise of the same name has been breaking hearts and making everyone cry like a traumatized baby. However, if you haven’t played the game, you haven’t seen anything yet. This week's episode “When We Are Needed” is arguably one of the franchise's darkest chapters introducing David (Scott Shepherd). Now co-creator Neil Druckmann has shared a new image teasing David’s fiery fate.

The image shared to Druckmann’s twitter, sees a shadowy figure in a burning building. While it’s not specifically stated, gamers know that this is definitely David. In the game David and his community are a group that Ellie (Bella Ramsey) meets while hunting for food for her and Joel (Pedro Pascal) while Joel recovers from his near fatal injury. While David seems nice and harmless at first, you can never trust anyone in this dark world. Without going into spoilers, it's one of the most emotional confrontations in gaming history. Especially considering how it impacts Joel and Ellie’s own journey going forward. Like most things in The Last of Us, this is a shot-ripped straight from the game and Druckmann’s caption “winter is coming” only sets the dire mood even more. It’s been winter for a couple episodes now, but this section of the story is where the harsh conditions really add to the dreadful horror of Ellie’s reality. Also for Joel, this snow covered hell leads to one of the scariest sections in The Last of Us.

Troy Baker’s Return to ‘The Last of Us’

Once you peel back this particular episode’s horror, the one really exciting thing about it is it will see the original voice of Joel, Troy Baker, return to the franchise. As seen in the preview trailer for Episode 8, he’ll be a part of David’s community as a new character named James. It’s going to be a much different role then we are used to seeing from the actor, but Baker is no stranger to villainous personas. Baker has previously voiced The Joker in various projects like Batman: Arkham Origins as well as Pagan Min in Far Cry 4. It’s going to be exciting to see Baker return to the franchise with a very different point of view. The Last of Us has been a franchise built on humanizing its villains. That only looks to continue with David’s community.

The Last of Us Episode 8 “When We Are Needed” premieres this Sunday, March 5 at 9 PM ET on HBO and HBO Max. While waiting for David’s introduction, you can view the teaser trailer for Episode 8 down below.