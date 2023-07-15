It doesn't take a fan of video games to tell you that The Last of Us, HBO's adaptation of Naughty Dog's game series of the same name, was something special as its first season came to a close. The cross-country trek of Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie Williams (Bella Ramsey) in a Cordyceps-ravaged America made for compelling, riveting, and ofttimes heartbreaking viewing. It shouldn't be any real surprise then, that the series was nominated for a few Emmy Awards. By "a few," it's more appropriate to say 24 total nominations, something that many TV shows simply can't claim.

But what does this crowning moment for Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann's adaptation really mean? Put plainly, it's a massive sign of change within both the movie and gaming industry, and it can't be understated.

'The Last of Us's Emmy Nominations Represent a Seat at the Table

Ever since video games hit the mainstream decades ago, there have been uncounted magnitudes of film and television studios lining up to create adaptations, though much of it was for the sake of cashing in on intellectual property. Over the course of the end of the 20th century and into the 21st, we've seen a vast range of different video game adaptations in the live-action space. There's head-scratching and befuddling Super Mario Bros., Paul W.S. Anderson's efforts to make the Mortal Kombat, Resident Evil, and Monster Hunter series into blockbusters, as well as more recent adaptations like The Last of Us, Paramount's televised iteration of Halo, the Simon McQuoid-led revival of Mortal Kombat, and an upcoming rendition of Twisted Metal for Peacock. Even Naughty Dog's Uncharted series made its way to the silver screen, with Tom Holland starring as the protagonist Nathan Drake.

That's just in the live-action space. Animated movies have been just as prevalent if not more, with 2023's The Super Mario Bros. Movie raking in profits that would be worth an endless supply of extra lives. Sonic the Hedgehog, Sega's enduring mascot, even has two movies of his own that have enjoyed success. The difference between these two examples is that they fall into the oft-derided archetype that video games are only for children, and the assumption that there isn't much to be gained thematically or to contribute to the cultural lexicon. This couldn't be further from the truth, as games have sparked social and cultural critique for decades.

The difference with The Last of Us is that the very same writing that made the game series a massive chart-topping hit translated almost seamlessly to television, thanks in no small part to the dedication of the cast, crew, writers, directors, producers, and Druckmann's direct involvement as the co-creator of the games. For arguably the first time, the television community who wasn't big into video games for the most part realized that the art form formerly considered children's fare could also make for memorable and unmissable TV. This was solidified with the viewership count, as The Last of Us drew a cumulative audience of 30.4 million watchers, which was HBO's highest mark since the final season of Game of Thrones.

'The Last of Us' Has Already Earned an Impressive Amount of Acclaim

The Last of Us has been rightly rewarded for its accomplishments to the tune of Emmy nominations in categories ranging from Outstanding Lead performances for both Pascal and Ramsey, to Outstanding Drama Series, down the list to Outstanding Guest Appearances for seven separate performers, makeup, music composition, title design, sound editing, and more. One has to assume that the first season of this adaptation will rack up more than a few wins when the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards potentially kick off in September, but what does this mean? Surely, not every game adaptation's success can be attributed to The Last of Us's success. This is true, but the show's achievements have shown both watchers not interested in gaming and executives searching for future projects that video games can translate to television and film and become something special.

Naughty Dog's post-apocalyptic tales have set the bar for what future adaptations can accomplish, and there is plenty of room for other IPs to make their mark in the space. HBO's rendition of one of the most memorable video game series of all time has opened the door to even more possibilities in the coming years and has opened the eyes of anybody who still brushed off video games in movies and TV as mere cash grabs or a way to keep the kids entertained on the weekend. The Last of Us became a primetime event that will likely carry on into its subsequent season(s), but its success shows that it doesn't have to be the last. Not every game that translates to movies or TV will meet this high mark, but The Last of Us's Emmy nominations have earned those future renditions a seat at the table to be acknowledged and taken seriously at the absolute least.

'The Last of Us's Accomplishments Bode Well for the Gaming Space

It isn't quite fair to look at just one side of this momentous occasion, as The Last of Us's nominations will undoubtedly influence the video game industry as well. Thanks to advances in technology, games have become more cinematic than they've ever been before. Breathtaking landscapes are accompanied by incredibly realistic character movements and facial performances. AAA voice actors bring the writers' vision to the fore through gripping dialogue and speeches that can light a fire in a player's gut. Many games flat-out incorporate a cinematic quality into their presentation as much as possible, something that has been ongoing since at least the early aughts but has only gotten better with time. For the gaming community, the massive success of The Last of Us has led to a feeling of finally being recognized. As long as there have been video games, there has been an undying debate about whether they are an art form or just a means of entertainment, but the conversation certainly seems to have gotten quiet lately. It's tough to play a game like God of War: Ragnarok, Lost Judgment, or Death Stranding and not realize that these titles are punching well above their assumed weight class of being mindless entertainment.

The Last of Us's many Emmy recognitions (and let's be honest, presumptive wins in a few categories, at the very least) should only give more inspiration for game developers to funnel funds and immense amounts of talent into games in an effort to create a cinematic experience that fans will remember for years to come. And if these games end up getting adapted for TV or even a feature-length film, the potential will be there to hit the sweet spot and make something universally beloved regardless of whether it's being played or simply watched. We can already see this game-to-film pipeline taking shape, as the number of video game adaptations has ballooned in recent years compared to what we saw take place in production schedules just ten years ago.

Will all these projects reach critical acclaim? Certainly not, but the willingness to take a chance is one of the most inspiring things the gaming community has seen, and if they have anything to say about it, there's a long list of series that are ripe for adaptation thanks to years of rich lore and character development. From the high fantasy expanse of The Elder Scrolls series to the socially conscious and dramatic (yet oft-manic) moments of Metal Gear, from the iconic Hero's Journey of The Legend of Zelda to indie darlings like Hotline Miami or Disco Elysium (the latter of which has been picked up by Amazon Studios). The gaming industry is perched on top of a veritable gold mine of content that is ripe for adaptation, and this will only pick up as the years carry on and as more series and standalone games make the jump to film to become critical and commercial successes.

The gaming industry obviously stands to benefit in a fiscal sense as well. Many fans of HBO's The Last of Us were so impressed by the final product that they dove into the game series for the first time. Nintendo's merchandise sales got a substantial lift after the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and even as a longtime video game lover myself, I can attest to the fact that few things rekindle one's interest in a game series than seeing it thrive in other forms of media. Plus, having friends and acquaintances excited about the very same moments you experienced in a game playing out on TV and film is a testament to just how recognized gaming adaptations have become. There's a feedback loop between the gaming and movie/TV industries that is only solidifying in recent years, and both industries and the fans of their content stand to benefit. Studios and streaming platforms make their profits, inspired watchers are compelled to buy the games that started it all, and the bridge between watchers and players grows a little shorter each time.

Hats off to The Last of Us showrunners and every member of the production top-to-bottom on the series' Emmy nominations. Regardless of the final results when it comes to wins, the series has already won hearts and minds, and the future looks bright for video game developers that wish to transcend the realm of consoles and PCs to reach new heights. The Last of Us has opened the door; all that's left is for even more projects to walk through it and show the world the stories they're capable of telling.