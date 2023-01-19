Editor's Note: The following contains The Last of Us Episode 1 spoilers.

HBO’s The Last of Us is a perfect entry point for newcomers. It’s a faithful adaptation of the original game and makes sure to be easily accessible to those who’ve never picked up a controller. Some scenes flesh out details, and plenty of easter eggs are scattered throughout. With that said, the series was still created with gamers in mind.

We’ll be looking at those easter eggs and sharing the ones that will make any Last of Us fan smile. While this won’t help you get a platinum trophy, this easter egg walkthrough will still feel rewarding. Here are all the easter eggs we spotted during The Last of Us Episode 1, "When You’re Lost in The Darkness."

Episode 1's Introduction Is an Easter Egg

After a prologue explaining how cordyceps work and their potential threat to humanity, we’re given our first look at the intro for The Last of Us. Many fans might recognize that the theme music is the same as the game. Composer Gustavo Santaolalla’s now iconic score for The Last of Us is one of the best in video games, and it was a joy to have it hit as soon as the opening credits started.

RELATED: HBO's 'The Last Of Us': What Critics Are Saying About The Series Premiere

Another new detail added to the show’s intro is the use of mushrooms to show the spread of the cordyceps mutation. If you look closely, you’ll notice that the fungus spreads across a map of North America before continuing further out past Florida. It’s a clever way to showcase that this world is changing before our eyes. Having that visual accompanied by Sataolalla’s main theme sets the tone for what’s to come moving forward.

Halican Drops

Image via HBO

An easy-to-miss detail from The Last of Us premiere is the costume design. When tasked with honoring the original game's feel, costume designer Cynthia Ann Summers kept it simple. If you’re familiar with The Last of Us Part I, you will likely notice that Sarah (Nico Parker) is wearing the same shirt as her video game counterpart. Throughout the episode, we see Sarah wearing a Halican Drops t-shirt, a fictional band in The Last of Us universe.

The costume nods don’t stop here, though. Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Tommy (Gabriel Luna) are also rocking the same outfits from the video game. This is attention to detail that may go unnoticed, especially when the clothing in The Last of Us is mostly muted colors and flannels. Still, the fact that they went the extra mile to make these connections is appreciated.

Curtis and Viper 2

Image via HBO

Sarah borrows a DVD from their neighbors to spend time together on Joel’s birthday. The movie that she chooses is Curtis and Viper 2, a fictional movie about two commandoes that fight against Russian spies. In The Last of Us Part II, Ellie picks the same film and wants to watch it with Joel.

Curtis and Viper are one of Joel’s favorite movie franchises, and he even saw the fourth film in theaters. The HBO series took this small moment of dialogue and made it one of the episode’s more wholesome moments.

The Birthday Card and Uncharted Connection

Image via HBO

We’re first introduced to the Miller family when the episode jumps to the year 2003. It’s Joel’s birthday, and Sarah wants to surprise her father with a gift. We all see her give him his now-fixed watch, but there’s one gift that she forgets. Eagle-eyed viewers spotted a birthday card for Joel in Sarah’s bedroom, and it’s the same card seen in The Last of Us Part I.

Concept artist Alexandria Neonakis previously worked on The Last of Us and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and took to Twitter to highlight the easter egg. She also said that Sarah’s bedroom resembles her concept art of Cassie’s bedroom from the last Uncharted game. Naughty Dog Co-President and The Last of Us showrunner Neil Druckmann worked on both Uncharted and The Last of Us, so this is likely a nod to that shared connection.

Backseat POV

Image via HBO

After Joel and Tommy pick up Sarah, the trio attempt to escape the city. As Tommy is driving, we start to see the madness from Sarah’s point of view. From the third-person camera placement to the dialogue to the shot of the barn on fire, this scene perfectly captures the video game cinematic.

City in Chaos

Image via HBO

The scenery, such as the movie theater, is another direct recreation of the video game. As Tommy, Joel, and Sarah make their way out of the city, we see the chaos surrounding them. Even as the scene continues, when the police officer confronts Joel and Sarah, their interaction is practically word-for-word what we see in The Last of Us Part I.

When You’re Lost In The Darkness, Look For The Light

As we jump to the present day, we see just how brutal the world has become. There are two main factions, F.E.D.R.A. (The Federal Disaster Response Agency) and The Fireflies, a revolutionary militia group fighting against military oppression in numerous quarantine zones around the United States. These two groups are in the middle of a war when we meet Marlene in the present day.

The Fireflies’ slogan is, “When you’re lost in the darkness, look for the light.” A phrase that is painted on numerous walls, and we even see a member attempt to recruit Joel before getting cut off. The slogan is even referenced in the episode title. When You’re Lost is a clear nod to the Fireflies and our main characters. Joel and Ellie are lost until their brought together and given a purpose.

80s Means Trouble

Image via HBO

Ellie is a very smart girl who quickly deciphers Joel's secret code with Bill and Frank. She mentions that if the radio plays a song from the 60s, they don’t have anything, the 70s is when they have new items, and the 80s means that there’s trouble. While the radio and song references are never mentioned in the game directly, the idea of it is still an easter egg.

The 1980s has been used a lot in the horror genre as of late, notably in the film It and the Netflix series Stranger Things. In The Last of Us Part II, we famously get an acoustic rendition of the 1985 song, Take on Me by A-ha. A song that later turns into a moment of pain and sorrow. The radio and song choice is a terrific homage to the second game and the horror genre as a whole.