HBO’s adaptation of the critically acclaimed video game, The Last of Us aired its premiere episode this past Sunday. And the reception it has gotten was certainly foretold by the reviews it had garnered prior to its release. The first episode wrapped with Joel (Pedro Pascal) putting himself between a loaded gun and our teenage hero, Ellie (Bella Ramsey). After neutralizing the aggressor, the duo alongside Tess (Anna Torv) make their way through a cut in the fence and into the wasteland. Just as they do so, Depeche Mode's "Never Let Me Down Again" released in 1987 starts playing on Joel's radio back home.

Now co-showrunner Craig Mazin has revealed the reasoning behind that particular choice of music as viewers closed out what had been a thrilling series opener. While speaking on HBO’s The Last of Us Podcast, Mazin revealed that the video game franchise had a history with music from the 80s, "There is a grand tradition of 80s music in The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II, and 80s means trouble.” He then continues, referencing game creator Neil Druckmann’s work on the games, "I love that line, because one of the things that Neil has done so beautifully at Naughty Dog is hurt you for the things you love and taking things that are bright and beautiful and cheery and optimistic, and giving them this dark undertone.”

"A lot of 80s music is chipper and fun but with this, I was looking for an up-tempo 80s song that had a darkness to it lyrically,” he says. Mazin then describes what the journey of Joel and Ellie would look like while drawing a link to the music choice. “What "Never Let Me Down Again" is about is 'I'm taking a ride with my best friend' — he was singing about drugs, it was a song about addiction. Well, Ellie's about to take a ride with her best friend, and Joel is a dangerous man. Joel's about to take a ride with his best friend, he doesn't know she's his best friend yet. She's a dangerous little girl," he said. "Now, the point is, you're 'never gonna let me down'? They are gonna let each other down, and then they're not, and then they are, and then they're not. That thought was a really interesting way in," he adds.

The Last of Us will see hardened smuggler, Joel escort Ellie across the post-apocalyptic United States to the headquarters of the Fireflies, a violent revolutionary group. The world is overrun by the Cordyceps infection, and Ellie is the only one known to be immune. The Fireflies seek to synthesize a cure with her aid.

The Last of Us returns to HBO on Sunday, January 22.