Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 1 of The Last of Us.When gamers first met Sarah Miller (Nico Parker), the daughter of the protagonist Joel (Pedro Pascal) in The Last of Us, they were only given about 15 minutes of time with her before she was quickly snatched away. This time around, as HBO’s adaptation of the popular video game series hits the air, audiences are given a little extra: about 30 total minutes. Though it's possible to say some of the changes and additions made to the series premiere might take some extra time to get used to, what did work right off the bat were the additional Sarah scenes. Much of this can be attributed largely due to Parker's limited, yet effective performance.

The Expansion of Nico Parker’s Sarah Scenes Compensate the New Medium

Compensating for what the audience loses when adapting the source material from the video game medium to television, the decisions made in the way Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann went about expanding on Sarah’s role are incredibly impressive. This was a great decision, as due to the medium, it takes a different approach to introduce her to audiences. Similarly to the way the game connects players to Sarah by letting you play as her rather than anyone else right from the beginning, the show doesn't have that same luxury. Instead, Mazin and Druckmann's decision to expand on Sarah as a character is one of the more interesting aspects in the first episode, as the additional scenes pre-outbreak are arguably the ones that could have been the least effective since they were largely absent from the original game.

Rather than controlling a fully functional character as if you were playing the game, the show instead lets Sarah act as a fleshed-out human being with clearly defined relationships and a daily life. In turn, these sequences help craft a deeper connection with her, allowing audiences to get a closer view of who she is, while also making that ending scene even more heart-wrenching. Parker takes these expanded moments in The Last of Us series premiere, whether they’re the breakfast scene with her and Joel, or interacting with her neighbors, and allows the audience to live in them alongside her. She’s only a character that’s going to be around for 30 minutes, but Mazin and Druckmann do their best to allow Parker to expand the role in meaningful ways that will reverberate throughout the entirety of the series.

In the Beginning of The Last of Us, Nico Parker’s Sarah Is the Show’s Protagonist

Acting essentially as the show's protagonist in the first quarter of its runtime, Sarah is pretty much all the audience knows. We quickly get to see her interaction with her uncle Tommy (Gabriel Luna) and dad, but for the most part, she’s on her own. Parker is the audience’s eyes for what is the most impactful day in her life and those around her. In adapting one of the most acclaimed video game stories ever, the feats that just might be the most stunning that Mazin and Druckmann were able to pull off in the series premiere all just happened to involve Sarah.

Much of this comes back around to Parker’s performance, made all the more wonderful in her ability to make audiences care even more for a character that potential viewers might already know the fate of. It’s one thing to follow Sarah for a handful of minutes, but being able to follow her as she goes to school and rides the bus, as well as getting even more insight into the importance of Joel’s watch, makes her final scenes hurt even more. For Mazin and Druckmann to trust in Parker to act as the series lead for the first quarter of the episode during the pivotal outbreak scene which so many series rely on, truly shows that their belief in her was in the right place.

Even in the quiet scenes, she’s incredibly effective, as she sits in her classroom and takes notes. It’s a simple yet successful tactic to allow for a better understanding of who she is, but more importantly what she means to Joel when she’s around him. She gracefully handles this idea of a looming sense of dread that’s present for people already familiar with the work, and those who might just be aware of a simple premise. When the tension really begins to ramp up, it’s those expanded scenes that come into play in a big way. The most notable of these is when we see Sarah getting Joel’s watch fixed for his birthday. As the noise of blaring sirens rings in the background, a growing sense of unease creeps in, as an unaware Parker goes about her daily routine.

Sarah’s Death Sets the Entire Trajectory of the Show

One of the most impressive aspects of Parker’s performance is the fact that she’s able to encapsulate so beautifully a character that many people already have preconceived notions about. This is seen on a larger scale with both Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Joel, as they’re the two leads of the show. However, as much as Sarah’s death hurt at the beginning of the game, there’s an element to Parker’s depiction of Sarah in the adaptation that hits even harder. It’s easy to connect this to having the audience now watch a real person rather than a video game character, but a lot of this can be contributed to Parker and her quiet embodiment of Sarah.

For Joel, Sarah’s death is a breaking point in his life that follows him for those 20 years and beyond. Sarah was and is his everything, and having that snatched away from him changes the trajectory of the entire show. Throughout the games, Sarah was a character whose entire presence loomed over everything, and if the premiere of the HBO series is any indication, it feels as if that element of the game is most definitely going to carry over into the show as well. One can even see this in the altered final scene of the premiere, which makes direct references to Sarah’s death scene which wasn’t present in the game.

Even when watching the first episode of The Last of Us, if you’re also a fan of the Chernobyl miniseries it becomes quite clear who’s working behind the scenes as the premiere unfolds. What’s interesting is that in the other HBO show from Mazin, for this one particular character of Joel, it’s a different take on how a disaster can end up triggering one event that can cause so much hurt in a certain individual.

It can be safely stated that Sarah Miller's death is now a moment that has proven itself to be equally effective as it was in games as it now is in television. For many, it's also a moment that will hit audiences in a particular way in large part because of Parker’s excellent depiction of the character. Sarah is a character that makes her presence felt early, and thanks to Mazin and Druckmann’s clear understanding that more of her would allow for a greater connection, Parker's performance ends up being something that stands right alongside its original counterpart as being both painful and scarily effective in its execution.