As per Nielsen, the premiere episode of HBO’s latest video game adaptation The Last of Us was viewed for 223 million minutes in the first few hours of its debut, Variety has reported. It’s a major accomplishment for the series which premiered its first episode 'When You're Lost in the Darkness,' on Sunday, January 15. Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings run on a Monday-to-Sunday schedule, which means shows that premiere on Sunday nights only have their viewership counted for their first few hours of availability, which makes the feat all the more impressive.

To put it in context, though 233 million minutes was not enough to make the weekly Top 10, it’s more than a third of the viewership of that week’s No. 10 title: the animated children’s show Bluey, which was watched for 646 million minutes throughout the entire week of January 9 to 15. Furthermore, it's to be noted that Nielsen has reported the streaming numbers while it previously recorded 1.1 million viewers on HBO’s linear channel, while Warner Bros. Discovery reported a total of 4.7 million viewers for the first episode. Interestingly, the last Sunday-premiering series that had such huge viewership in its first few hours of availability was House of the Dragon, which scored 327 million streaming minutes in its first mention by Nielsen. While the series had the benefit of being a GoT spin-off, the Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey starring series was only 100 million minutes behind the maiden episode of the Targaryen dynasty’s tale. The streamer was looking for its next big IP after successfully launching the Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon last year and The Last of Us is it!

However, the number should not surprise fans as Naughty Dog’s video game has a massive fan base and all eyes were on the series premiere to judge its accuracy to the source material. Co-created by original games’ director Neil Druckmann and Chernobyl fame Craig Mazin, the survival drama is taking fans on a ride by exploring character studies and infusing signature moments for the games. The first four episodes have been thrilling with amazing performances by Pascal, Ramsey, Nick Offerman, Murray Bartlett, Anna Trov among others. The creators made an early choice to cover the entire story of the first game in Season 1 and while fans thought they knew what was to come everyone was in for a pleasant surprise, wiping tears and following their favorite duo in action.

Episode 4, ‘Please Hold My Hand,’ took a detour and took us to Kansas City where a group of rebels has thrown over FEDRA in the Quarantine Zone, we meet new characters like Kathleen and Perry, who are behind Henry and his brother Sam. The upcoming Episode 5 is set to make us teary eyes again.

The Last of Us Episode 5 drops on Friday, 10 February, ahead of the Super Bowls. You can check out the trailer below: