HBO's adaptation of the critically acclaimed video game The Last of Us has finally debuted amongst great fanfare and hype — and initial responses suggest it was well worth the time and investment on the network's part.

Premiering to critical acclaim from both fans and audiences, the show — starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey — follows a world-weary apocalyptic survivor, and a fiery young girl, as they attempt to navigate the new world and complete a dangerous mission across the United States, which is overrun with humans who have been infected with the cordyceps virus — essentially turning them into zombies.

The show's cold open begins in 1969, where John Hannah's Dr. Neuman explains, on a period-accurate television program, the threat that fungi would pose to the planet "should the temperature rise significantly." It was a departure from the game, which allows players to discover these key details about the fall of humanity through collectibles and throwaway dialogue from characters, but allows things to get moving at a swift pace once the action moves to modern days.

Image via HBO

RELATED: 'The Last of Us': What Is FEDRA, the Federal Disaster Response Administration?

However, the opening sequence to the series was originally meant to be something drastically different, and in the eyes of co-showrunner Craig Mazin, probably "a little boring to watch" as he explained on HBO's official The Last of Us Podcast. The show was meant to introduce a clip of ants being infected by the virus, and what happened to them once the strain took hold of them, before ultimately being scrapped.

"I pitched the cold open twice. The first time I pitched it to Neil [Druckmann, co-showrunner], he was like 'ehh' - or we can do the video. It was like Planet Earth. You can watch this beautiful demonstration of how cordyceps works, how it takes over an ant. It tells you everything you need to know. What we decided to do was make our own video like that. It was a little boring to watch, though. It was a little bit like we're in social studies class. I had written this thing early as if I had found a transcript of an old Dick Cavett from 1969. I remember showing it to Neil and he was like, 'This is a little weird.' We were 3-4 weeks away from wrapping, and I was not thrilled with this opening, so I sent the idea to Neil again, and this time he was like 'ooh!'"

The Last of Us airs on HBO and HBO Max at 9 PM ET every Sunday. Check out our interview with Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. And you can listen to the rest of the official The Last of Us podcast down below.