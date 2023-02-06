Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 4 of The Last of Us.Episode 4 of The Last of Us sees the focus return to Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey). After the emotional love story last week, the series reminds us that this world is dangerous. We’re introduced to a new threat with Joel and Ellie getting jumped by a group of raiders led by an original character named Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey).

This week’s episode is titled "Please Hold My Hand," and it gives us plenty of Easter eggs to talk about, as well as some fun new details not seen in the game. Let’s jump into the good stuff and look at the best Easter eggs in The Last of Us Episode 4.

No Pun Intended

Image via Naughty Dog

At the beginning of the episode, Joel fills up the gas tank so they can continue their travels. Ellie pulls out a joke book from her backpack to pass the time. The book No Pun Intended: Volume Too is a collectible item in The Last of Us Part I and its DLC, The Last of Us: Left Behind. It’s also seen in the background of The Last of Us Part II for eagle-eyed gamers. The scene plays out differently from the game, but it serves the same purpose. Ellie uses humor to slowly chip away at Joel’s icy heart. The puns only continue as the episode goes on, with Joel finally cracking a smile.

Ellie Finds Bill’s Magazine

Image via Naughty Dog

While Joel is driving, Ellie starts rummaging through Bill’s stuff in the car's back seat. She discovers an adult magazine and jokingly asks, “Why are the pages stuck together??” Leading to Joel panicking as he tries to explain. This scene lifted word-for-word from the video game. Ellie even tosses the magazine out the window.

"Alone and Forsaken" by Hank Williams

This scene is a recreation from The Last of Us Part I during chapter five, Pittsburgh. As Ellie and Joel drive across the country, Ellie finds a cassette tape of Hank Williams. Like in the game, the two drive off, listening to Alone and Forsaken. The song title is the same name as the mission that succeeds it, where Ellie and Joel fight off hunters shortly after. While Alone and Forsaken might be the mission title for the game, the show goes in a different direction. The song's final verse is, “Alone and forsaken by fate and by man. Oh Lord, if you hear me, please hold to my hand. Oh, please understand.” The episode title is "Please Hold My Hand," a reference to the last phrase of the song.

The Pile of Burnt Bodies

Image via Naughty Dog

Joel and Ellie are walking, and the camera pans down to a pile of corpses burnt to the point where they’re unrecognizable. Clickers are weak against fire, so these people were killed by uninfected, most likely the rebels that serve as the threat for this week’s episode. It’s a visual that the video games use a lot to warn the player that they’re entering a dangerous settlement and to keep their guard up. The show does the exact same thing.

Jeffrey Pierce's Cameo

Image via HBO

Actor Jeffrey Pierce plays one of Kathleen’s enforcers and right hand. In The Last of Us Part I and II, Pierce voiced the role of Joel's brother, Tommy. He’s one of many returning actors from the video game. Merle Dandridge has already reprised her role as Marlene, and lead game voice actors Ashley Johnson (Ellie) and Troy Baker (Joel) are confirmed to make appearances as well.

Ellie Needs a Boost Up

Image via Naughty Dog

Joel needs to help Ellie crawl through a small window, so she can open the door from the other side. This is a game mechanic players are familiar with because Joel would have to boost Tess and Ellie up to high places, so they can drop him a ladder or find an alternate path.

I Really Miss Coffee

Image via Naughty Dog

When Ellie wakes up, she smells the coffee that Joel is making. This is a pretty obscure nod to the original game because the dialogue is optional. During the hotel sequence in The Last of Us Part I, players will discover a coffee and espresso machine. If they walk towards it, they get a dialogue prompt where Joel says, “I really miss coffee.” It’s safe to assume that coffee manufacturers stopped production after the pandemic, meaning Joel has gone over a decade without his morning brew. No wonder he’s so cranky. Thankfully, in the show, Bill and Frank had just enough to help Joel get through his day.

