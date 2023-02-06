Editor's note: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 4 of The Last of Us.

The first episode of HBO’s The Last of Us set the audience’s expectations by promising the series would tell the story of Joel’s (Pedro Pascal) redemption. It’s not random that we get to watch Joel as a hardworking father before the death of Sarah (Nico Parker) on the verge of the apocalypse. 20 years later, he’s a ruthless criminal with a lot of blood on his hands. However, once he’s tasked with protecting Ellie (Bella Ramsey), Joel gets a second chance at becoming the man his daughter would like him to be.

So far, The Last of Us hasn't betrayed our hopes, as Joel slowly softens up thanks to Ellie. However, Episode 4, “Please Hold My Hand,” shows that Ellie might also be in dire need of redemption herself. And just like Joel needs the young girl to remind him how to be a good father, Ellie could also use her new mentor to overcome her traumatic childhood.

The Darkness Inside Ellie

There’s no questioning the fact Joel had a hellish life after the cordyceps outbreak led to the murder of Sarah and the destruction of society as we know it. When The Last of Us makes a time jump and takes us twenty years into the future, we can see in Joel’s face how grief and despair corroded the goodness inside of him until he became barely a shell of his former self. Yes, survivors face the tragic reality of losing everything they loved, from family members to the small luxuries of everyday life. However, what about the children? How can anyone who didn’t experience the world before the apocalypse have hope?

Since the first episode, The Last of Us has been hinting at Ellie’s dark side. At first, we only know Ellie was being trained by FEDRA to become a soldier in one of their settlements. After being bitten and realizing she’s immune to the cordyceps, Ellie leaves her old life behind and goes with Joel in search of the Fireflies lab that can analyze her blood and maybe come up with a cure.

While we never see Ellie’s previous life as a cadet, The Last of Us makes sure we know she was trained to kill. Ellie is surprisingly comfortable around guns and blades and seems even eager to do harm. She’s constantly asking Joel to weaponize her during their journey, and in Episode 3, she even kills an Infected, slowly driving a knife into their brains. That scene raises a huge red flag, as Ellie is thrilled with the opportunity to take away a life. Still, since her only victim is an Infected, we could justify her behavior, especially after growing up with FEDRA and learning people should do everything possible to stop the infection from spreading. Episode 4, however, increases the emotional stakes of Ellie’s journey by hinting at her violent past.

After their car gets attacked, Joel asks Ellie to hide while he handles the bandits. While Joel is a skilled combatant, there are just too many people trying to kill him at the same time, and after a while, he finds himself in a tough spot. Ellie saves Joel by shooting an assailant with a gun she hid in her backpack in Episode 3. The assailant survives the gunshot, forcing Joel to finish the job before he can escape with Ellie.

Later in the episode, Joel talks with Ellie about what happened, worried that almost killing a man could have damaged the girl. Ellie, however, confesses to Joel that if the assailant had died, he wouldn’t have been her first victim. The world of The Last of Us is violent and unwelcoming, but it’s still disturbing to learn that a 14-year-old girl has already killed someone. It’s clear that The Last of Us intends to keep exploring Ellie’s dark side, especially since the end of Episode 4 introduces a new child, one that might have experienced a different kind of upbringing.

The Children of 'The Last of Us'

While Joel and Ellie try to hide from the assailant’s friends, they get entangled in a bigger political dispute between the former FEDRA personnel who controlled the city and the revolting citizens that took over power. We learn that a former FEDRA agent named Henry (Lamar Johnson) is being hunted down. We also learn that Henry has been hiding with his younger brother, Sam (Keivonn Woodard).

Sam is obviously younger than Ellie, which we can tell by the superhero drawings he leaves behind every time the siblings have to move from one hideout to another. These drawings tell us much about Sam’s personality because even in a world so cold and hostile as in The Last of Us, he still dreams about superpowered saviors and passes the time by drawing colored images like a normal child.

We only see Henry and Sam right before the credits roll when the two brothers surprise Joel and Ellie in their sleep. Henry is pointing a gun at Joel’s face, while Sam only seems scared about all the surrounding violence. Episode 5 will probably explore the past of Henry and Sam, following the flashback structure that was surprisingly absent from Episode 4. However, we can already tell this encounter will serve to underline the issues with Ellie. That’s because Sam seems to have had a somewhat normal childhood, protected by his FEDRA brother Henry. And for that reason, the kid might have been sheltered from many horrors Ellie was already forced to face.

Since Joel and Henry are running away from the same people, it’s fair to assume they’ll team up in Episode 5 while trying to escape the city. The opportunity is ripe for showing the difference between Ellie and Sam and diving deeper into the young girl’s bloody past. And while things got less emotional in Episode 4, this fateful encounter teases we’ll soon be crying again over another character’s death. There’s no way HBO will leave both brothers alive, right?

New episodes of The Last of Us come to HBO and HBO Max every Sunday.

