Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 1 of The Last of Us and some mild spoilers for The Last of Us Part 1 video game.As one might imagine in the face of a world-encompassing fungal pandemic, the world of The Last of Us is one of shifting balances of power. Whether you're watching HBO's adaptation or are exploring the game series by Naughty Dog, the struggle between the Federal Disaster Response Agency (FEDRA) and the Fireflies is present throughout much of the story. When the advent of the Cordyceps Brain Infection (CBI) devastated the world in 2013 (2003 in the HBO adaptation), the longstanding bureaucracy of the United States government ceded its remaining authority to FEDRA, which had already become an amalgamation of government officials, the branches of the US Military, and the Center for Disease Control. The organization's efforts to contain the spread of Cordyceps in the human population were fast and harsh, and life after the initial outbreak was brutal even within the country's designated quarantine zones.

It's no surprise then that when the survivors of the pandemic had had enough, they'd eventually fight back against the growing oppression of FEDRA. With martial law in place, rations being distributed in an unbalanced measure, and infections still prevalent, disparate conflicts across the US eventually led to the creation of the Fireflies. In retaliation to the growing authoritarian yoke of FEDRA, the Fireflies staged riots across the country's quarantine zones in an attempt to overthrow FEDRA's dominion and reclaim the zones for the people. Initially, support wasn't consolidated behind the Fireflies, but this changed in a substantial way when FEDRA began publicly executing members of the Fireflies as well as everyday people for their alleged crimes. Common support swelled for the Fireflies, and uprisings grew in size and force throughout FEDRA's quarantine zones. However, FEDRA's massive amount of resources made the conflict a matter of asymmetric warfare, and the Fireflies had to resort to whatever tactics brought the best results. Try as they might, the Fireflies also spurred on plenty of unintended consequences as their struggle grew more desperate.

The State of the FEDRA-Fireflies Conflict Before The Last of Us

Image via HBO

Much of what we know of the ongoing battles between FEDRA and the Fireflies comes from the game series, typically through background notes found throughout the environment or small snippets of dialogue on occasion. For example, as the first game's prologue transitions to 20 years later, clips of news reports and eyewitness accounts filled us in on the events between the two factions before Joel and Ellie's cross-country exodus began. Despite the efforts of FEDRA to contain the spread of the Cordyceps Brain Infection, the populace continued to be racked with the fungus, leading FEDRA to begin culling individuals in the quarantine zones who were infected or who broke the established rules. Winter rations hit all-time lows, and riots continued for days at a time, and the summary execution of suspected Fireflies led to protests and picketing by drafted workers in response to what was perceived as a constant miscarriage of justice.

Prospects in the quarantine zones grew even worse when documents were leaked from the World Health Organization that attempted vaccination trials had ground to a halt in the face of the spreading contagion. After a FEDRA report was distributed among the organization that 60% of the US population had been infected, the militarized group tightened its grip. As a result, the Fireflies followed suit with more drastic actions, keeping protests alive but employing additional means of attack on FEDRA hard points including armed assaults and vehicle detonations.

Image via Naughty Dog

According to the games, the Fireflies maintained their campaign throughout various quarantine zones and succeeded in overcoming the military dictatorship in cities like Pittsburgh and Seattle. However, overthrowing the status quo can often be easier than creating a new one. The common people who rioted to overthrow FEDRA often provided more bodies to the effort than genuine members of the Fireflies, and this was reflected in the casualty count. Citizens in some major cities, fearing a new form of oppression from the Fireflies, began exiling or executing members of the group. This led to the removal of both the Fireflies and FEDRA in some quarantine zones, with the inhabitants instead forming their own collective identities and becoming increasingly hostile to any outsiders. These groups went by many names depending on the region, but most groups gave up on the prospect of democracy or finding a cure, two tenets that the Fireflies espoused.

While Firefly cells continued to succeed in cities like Denver, other zones proved to be much more challenging. Look no further than Boston, where the beginning of the first game takes place and where HBO's adaptation begins after the 20-year time skip. By the time of the game and the show's events, Boston is one of the sole remaining quarantine zones that FEDRA can consider under its control, with nearly every other major metropolitan area being ceded to the Fireflies or civilian-led militia groups. Despite their massive losses, the amount of military hardware and conscripted manpower via adult enlistment and military academies for children (primarily orphans) allowed the remaining FEDRA holdfasts to maintain their holds over their remaining quarantine zones and hunt down any signs of opposition, from the Fireflies or elsewhere.

'The Last of Us' Episode 1 Captures and Heightens the Game's Terrifying Getaway Sequence

The Last Of Us and the Fireflies' Last Hope

​​​​​​​Despite the Fireflies' growing support and resources over the two decades since the CBI outbreak began, attempts at finding a cure to the infection were growing increasingly futile. Hospitals for research established in secured parts of the country produced no tangible results for a cure, and progress was often halted when the infected overwhelmed the research facilities. However, hope was renewed when the Fireflies outside the Boston QZ found two young girls during a gunfight with FEDRA soldiers. One of them turned out to be Ellie (Bella Ramsey), who unbeknownst to her, had a history with Marlene (Merle Dandridge), leader of the Fireflies. Ellie's friend Riley (Storm Reid) was found alongside her when the infected were drawn by the firefight, but the Fireflies managed to successfully escape the infected and take the two girls prisoner.

The initial plans of the Fireflies at that time were to cut their losses in Boston and relocate, but everything changed when it was discovered that Ellie was seemingly immune to the CBI after being bitten. Days and weeks after her bite, Ellie was flagged by scans for the fungus' presence, but she didn't mutate in the hours after her infection, leading the Fireflies to realize that Ellie may in fact be the last hope for finding a cure.

Image via HBO

This is where the conclusion of the 20-year time skip in The Last of Us comes into play. The Fireflies move on the offensive, orchestrating a car bombing in an attempt to draw FEDRA forces away to extract Ellie from the quarantine zone. While the specifics are different between HBO's iteration and Naughty Dog's game, the resulting sequence of events leads to Marlene bartering with Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) and Tess (Anna Torv) to ferry Ellie away from the QZ to the Massachusets State House.

Some aspects of the overall plot, story, and background lore will surely vary in the future between the game and its live-action adaptation, but the fight between the Fireflies and FEDRA rages on. What remains of the military authority is on the hunt to find Joel, Ellie, and Tess, and the war is far from won for the Fireflies. Ellie's status as the one known individual seemingly immune to CBI makes her the hail mary for a world struggling in the face of oblivion. However, the journey this young girl will undertake is still one rife with conflict, and in the world of The Last of Us, it's wise not to trust too deeply. In a broken world where the ends justify the means, Joel and Ellie will learn firsthand that they can only truly rely on each other.

