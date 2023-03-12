It’s time for The Last of Us finale! For close to two months fans have been on this incredible journey with Joel and Ellie each week witnessing their trauma as well as sharing ‘no pun intended’ jokes. The series showcases that humans are still the most threatening thing in the post-apocalyptic world and fear and love still remain. All the emotions will come to a boiling point as Ellie and Joel now reach their final destination in the final episode of Season 1.

Show’s co-creator Neil Druckmann shared new images from the upcoming episode. Aptly captioned “It can’t be for nothing,” the two images see Ellie and Joel separately, while Ellie has a hopeful expression, Joel displays an expression of understanding and determination. After the horrific events of Episode 8, the duo will finally reach Salt Lake City, looking for Fireflies.

What to Expect From The Last of Us Finale?

This has been a long road for Joel and Ellie, from reluctantly accepting each other to slowly becoming a team to being each other’s support system they have come a long way. While the previous episode had their worst fears come true and Ellie saving herself from David, the latest episode will see Joel taking charge. The episode preview teased that Ellie is focused on her task as “it all can’t be for nothing,” also it showed a glimpse of Ellie’s mother, played by Ashley Johnson, who voiced Ellie in the video games, so probably we’ll also get to know how she is immune to the Cordyceps. Be ready to see Joel in action as well.

Episode 9 will see Ellie and Joel reaching the final destination of their journey, Salt Lake City, where they’ll finally find the Fireflies. While Ellie is still dedicated to saving the world and will allow them to do whatever is necessary, will Joel be able to do the same? That would be the big question going into the finale, along with how far will he go to save the one he loves. By far co-creators, Druckmann and Craig Mazin have been able to surprise the audience with unexpected twists and turns and by taking an in-depth look at characters so we're likely in for one hell of a finale. The series has steadily grown in its viewership numbers and is being touted as the best video game adaptation to date and rightfully so. In contrast to the title of the first episode “When You’re Lost,” the finale episode is titled "Look for the Light.”

The Last of Us finale episode will drop on Sunday, March 12. You can check out the new images below:

