Editor's note: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 1 of The Last of Us.

In a single episode, The Last of Us justifies all the hype surrounding HBO’s highly-anticipated zombie apocalypse drama. Episode 1 introduces us to Joel (Pedro Pascal), Ellie (Bella Ramsey), and Tess (Anna Torv), teasing their journey across a destroyed version of the U.S. It also explores the cordyceps outbreak that almost wiped out humanity. Finally, Episode 1 also explains the main factions fighting for control in the post-apocalyptic world. On that note, the first episode’s title, “When You're Lost in the Darkness,” directly references the Fireflies, a revolutionary group that’s trying to reinstate democracy in America.

RELATED: 'The Last of Us' Review: Everything a Great Adaptation Should Be

Who Are the Fireflies in 'The Last of Us'?

Image via HBO

20 years after the cordyceps outbreak, what’s left of humanity remains grouped in huge walled cities controlled by FEDRA, the Federal Disaster Response Administration. This military organization is more concerned with the ends than with the means, leading them to crush the survivors and impose brutal restrictions on individual freedom. While FEDRA arguably keeps the survivors safe with its oppressive rules, not everyone is happy to have tyrants in power. That’s why the Fireflies were born in response to FEDRA’s ruling.

Painted over the Boston quarantine zone walls is the saying, “When you are lost in darkness, follow the light.” The motto explains why the Fireflies named themselves after the iconic bug, as the freedom fighters want to spread light on the dark corners of a totalitarian regime. The graphite they leave on the walls is a constant reminder that people shouldn’t be afraid of FEDRA and that there will always be those who resist oppression.

While the Fireflies fight for democracy, they don’t refrain from playing dirty to get what they want. Episode 1 focused on the Boston unity of the freedom fighters, led by Marlene (Merle Dandridge). And while the Fireflies are only part of the background noise of Joel’s story, we can see they are constantly attacking FEDRA soldiers and causing the destruction of buildings. The Fireflies also partner with smugglers and criminals to get the supplies they need to fight their war, ultimately putting innocent lives at risk.

What makes The Last of Us such an exciting story is that, so far, there’s no absolute good or evil in the show. It’s not different with the Fireflies. While we tend to cheer for the freedom fighters in face of FEDRA’s oppression, the world is too broken for people to survive on ideals alone. And while the Fireflies are fighting for something they believe in, their methods can be brutal too. For instance, Marlene kept Ellie chained inside a room while waiting to see if the girl would turn after being bitten by an Infected. Extreme measures were absolutely necessary to contain Ellie in case she turned aggressive, but that’s the kind of reasoning that led to the creation of FEDRA. How far are people willing to go to keep each other safe?

Episode 1 of The Last of Us also reveals the Fireflies have outposts all over the country. The whole series starts when Marlene decides to take Ellie out of the city and guide the girl to a lab where Firefly doctors can study her immunity to the cordyceps. Marlene hopes Ellie will be the key that’ll lead to a cure or at least a vaccine, essential tools to rebuilding society. So, while the Fireflies' ideals can lead to controversial actions, they believe they are doing what’s best for humanity. The problem is that FEDRA thinks the same.

New episodes of The Last of Us come to HBO and HBO Max every Sunday.