We're now only a couple of months away from the return of HBO’s The Last of Us, and series creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin have been opening up on the long-term future of the critically acclaimed show. While Season 2 is set to adapt events from The Last of Us Part II, fans wondering how far the story will go now have their answer — it's going further than we thought. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the duo confirmed it is their attention to take the adaptation beyond the previously mentioned Season 3, as Mazin stated:

“I think it’s pretty likely that our story will extend past a season 3. How far past? I can’t say. And that’s not to say that there are not other stories that could be told, but this story is the one that Neil and I are telling.”

This marks the first time the creators have explicitly acknowledged that The Last of Us will go beyond the traditional three-season structure, which has become the norm for many prestige TV dramas. It shouldn't be too big a surprise, given how the show’s first season was a global phenomenon, earning critical acclaim, record-breaking ratings, and multiple Emmy wins.

How Long Will 'The Last of Us' Go?

While Mazin stopped short of confirming exactly how many seasons the show will run, Druckmann hinted that the story’s conclusion is already set in stone — whether that means the conclusion of The Last of Us Part II from the game, or a Part III which may or may not be in development for the PlayStation 5 at the moment. The Naughty Dog creative head said that the creative process involved breaking it up into chunks to figure out what the easiest way would be to tell the story.

“Each episode is like a meal,” Mazin added. “You can have a light dinner or you can go to a 12-course French restaurant. We have seven episodes [in Season 2], but they are high-calorie, dense episodes. If you consider action and drama and scope to be the things that create an epic nature, each one of these episodes packs quite a wallop. You will not be bored."

