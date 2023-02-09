'The Last Of Us': 10 Game Details Left Out of the Show (So Far)

The Last of Us adaptation has swiftly become the most talked-about show on television, with people from all over the world tuning in each week to see the adventures of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey). While the IP began as a highly-popular video game, even non-gamers have fallen in love with the show, proving that fantastic storytelling, terrific performances, and great direction are all you need to capture an audience.

Most video game adaptations are disappointments, but recent years have seen a swing in the other direction, with adaptations like The Last of Us properly paying respect to their source material. That does not mean there have not been some deviations from the game though, and while most changes for the show have been for the better, it's still worth noting some missing elements.

Spoilers follow for both the video game and television series

1 No Spores

In the game, the infection is spread through spores, little viral containments that linger in the air within indoor areas that are full of infected and fungi. These areas appear frequently in the game, which causes Joel to don a gas mask as he traverses these claustrophobic death traps, creating some highly tense moments for the player.

The show has changed how the infection works, swapping the spores for a tendril-like matter that has woven its way into the cities. This causes the infection to function like a hive mind, with one wrong step alerting the horde to your presence. The result is a more immediate threat that forces the characters to always be on their toes.

2 Less Action

Being an action-adventure game, The Last of Us needs to provide plenty of action sequences to keep players engaged across its 14+ hour duration. While the game also contains many quiet moments to flesh out its characters and world, they are broken up by dozens of gunfights with raiders and infected.

The show is noticeably less action-orientated, choosing to instead focus more on developing its characters. Neil Druckmann, the creator of both the show and game, commented on this decision by saying they chose to only adapt the essential moments of violence from the game to heighten their confronting nature.

3 Joel and Tess's Brutality

The game never hides the fact that Joel is capable of doing bad things, even showcasing it in one of the game's earliest scenes. After Robert rips them off in a deal, Joel and Tess hunt him down, torturing him to reveal the location of their stolen goods. Rather than letting him go, Tess executes him in cold blood.

So far, the show has hinted that Joel has committed bad acts in the past, with Ellie prodding him about it, but we as an audience have yet to see it firsthand. Even the sequence with Robert was changed so that he dies offscreen at the hands of the Fireflies, with Joel and Tess only being shown to kill others for survival.

4 The FEDRA Threat

For about the game's first quarter, FEDRA remains a constant threat for Joel, Ellie, and Tess. After escaping from the quarantine zone and having the run-in with the guard who reveals Ellie is infected, the gang is pursued by FEDRA soldiers, culminating in a bitten Tess staying behind to hold them off, resulting in her death.

FEDRA has had less of a presence in the show so far, with the corrupt military force only appearing in the first episode as guards in the quarantine zone. Joel is forced to neutralize a guard who spots them leaving in order to protect the group, and the savage beating he inflicts is the first insight into his inner brutality.

5 Joel and Ellie in Bill's Town

There is a sequence in the game where Joel and Ellie navigate Bill's booby-trapped town as Joel searches for his old friend. Bill is alive in this version, and after the pair reach him, he helps them find a car engine during an action set-piece set in a school that sees countless infected thrown at the player.

As has been well-documented, Episode 3 is a big departure from the source material. Rather than focusing on zombie action, the show instead shows the love story between doomsday prepper Bill (Nick Offerman) and wandering survivor Frank (Murray Bartlett), charting their romance from beginning to end in a beautiful sequence.

6 Joel's Superpower

While The Last of Us is a mature story and one of the best examples of video games as art, it is still a game first and foremost. One of its most "gamey" features is "listen mode", which allows Joel to see enemies hidden behind walls as white silhouettes. It is very helpful for players who tend to use stealth to their advantage.

Of course "listen mode" was never going to make it into the show, but it is funny to imagine Joel telling Ellie to wait as he crouches down and uses his hidden superpower to detect surrounding enemies. Crouching in general has been lessened in the show, as showrunner Craig Mazin says the game's heavy use of crouching is not realistic for a real-life 50-year-old.

7 The Interactions Between Ellie and Bill

As Bill is alive in the timeline of the game, Joel and Ellie meet up with him after they reach his town. While he is an old friend of Joel's, he has never met Ellie and the pair share a hostile relationship as Bill handcuffs her to a wall. Some of the game's funniest moments come from these two strong personalities bouncing off each other.

The show changes things to have Bill already dead before Joel and Ellie's arrival. While we are shown interactions between him and Joel in flashbacks, he never gets to meet Ellie. While Bill's storyline made for powerful television, it is a shame that we were robbed of seeing Offerman and Ramsey trade barbs.

8 Bloaters

In classic video game fashion, The Last of Us throws a variety of enemies at the player. Human and infected attack Joel and Ellie in equal measure, while one of the rarer enemies is the bloater. Infected that have been subjected to cordyceps for a long time, these dangerous monsters have grown fungi all over their body that works as armor.

Regarding the infected, the show has only thrown the standard runners and clickers at Joel and Ellie so far. The game first introduces bloaters during the sequence in Bill's town, meaning the show skipped over this reveal. Hopefully, the show will reveal this terrifying creature at some point before the season is over.

9 Pittsburgh

While both versions of The Last of Us begin in Texas and Boston, Episode 4 sees Joel and Ellie heading to Kansas City, where they are ambushed by bandits. Forced to abandon their car, the pair take refuge as Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey), the leader of the city's revolutionary movement, hunts them down.

While these events are similar to the game's, Joel and Ellie are ambushed in Pittsburgh instead. There is no significance to the location change with showrunners Mazin and Druckmann saying it was simply easier to replicate Kansas City, and that they feel Pittsburgh was not significant enough to keep.

10 The Time Period

The Last of Us video game was released in 2013 and begins its story in the same year. Picking up with Joel and Sarah in modern times, the series jumps twenty years into the future after her death to 2033. It is quite unique to play a game that is set in the future but features no science-fiction elements.

The show instead chooses to place its prologue in 2003, meaning when it performs the same time jump it sets the show in 2023. Mazin commented on the decision to make this change by saying he feels audiences find it difficult to connect with stories that are far off in the future, but by setting it in current times it becomes more relatable.

