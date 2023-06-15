Ten years ago, players first experienced the post-apocalyptic world of The Last of Us, playing as survivors Joel and Ellie as they made their way across the Cordyceps-infected United States. Earlier this year, audiences watched the story of survival and finding hope in a hopeless world unfold in a new form with HBO's adaptation from Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin. Now, Halloween Horror Nights is giving fans the opportunity to live out The Last of Us. As part of a partnership with Naughty Dog, Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood will open new haunted houses themed after the beloved PlayStation game starting September 1 and September 7 respectively.

The new experience will see attendees thrust into the post-apocalyptic world of the game and forced to survive the infected, including the iconic Clickers, and the hostile human group The Hunters. They'll traverse through iconic locales that Joel and Ellie visit, navigating the Pittsburgh Quarantine Zone and the points of interest within like The Hotel Grand. It wouldn't be a proper The Last of Us experience without also sending fans through a labyrinth of dank tunnels crawling with Runners, Stalkers, and Clickers that'll try to thwart any attempts to escape alive and uninfected. The attraction was designed to fit closer to the original game than the series, but while it won't necessarily feature the presence of the internet's dad Pedro Pascal or Bella Ramsey, it'll offer much of the same spooks with its infected.

"We are excited to bring The Last of Us to life in a terrifying haunted house that is true to the spirit of this popular video game featuring our heroes, Joel and Ellie, Clickers, and more," Lora Sauls, Assistant Director, Creative Development and Show Direction at Universal Orlando Resort, wrote about the attraction.

John Murdy, Executive Producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, was equally eager to mine the game for its scares, adding "The world inside the game offers a multitude of suspenseful and horrifying opportunities to provide guests with a one-of-a-kind experience that can only be found at Halloween Horror Nights."

Image via HBO

Druckmann, who is also the Co-President of Naughty Dog, hailed the collaboration as yet another new experience that'll bring fans closer than ever to Joel and Ellie's story. He also teased how much attention to detail Universal put in to make the experience a must for fans of the franchise:

"As a massive fan – and frequent attendee – of Halloween Horror Nights, we are honored to have ‘The Last of Us’ included in this year’s lineup. It has been an incredible thrill for us at Naughty Dog to collaborate with Universal, bringing the world of the game to life, focusing on even the tiniest details that our fans know so well Having just celebrated the 10th anniversary of ‘The Last of Us,’ it’s a perfect time for our fans to team up with Joel and Ellie and come face-to-terrifying-face with Clickers, Raiders and much more!"

Halloween Horror Nights 2023 Promises More Big Scares With Even Bigger Icons

The addition of The Last of Us is sure to draw fans out to Halloween Horror Nights in droves especially as the franchise is more popular than ever with the release of the HBO adaptation. Joel, Ellie, and the Cordyceps infected won't be the only big names from the horror genre attending the event this year. The ever-enduring Chucky will appear at the event with an attraction based on the killer doll's hit SyFy series. Rumors have also swirled about a return of Stranger Things to celebrate the release of Season 4 late last year. Last year featured a stacked lineup with the horrors of Blumhouse, Halloween, The Weeknd, Jordan Peele, and so much more on display. Universal has no shortage of cool contemporary spooks to pull from this year, and it's certain to be another frightfully fun experience for fans of all things horror.

Tickets are now on sale for Halloween Horror Nights kicking off at Universal Orlando Resort on September 1 and Universal Studios Hollywood on September 7. Both events will run on select nights through October 31. Visit the official website for more information on single-night tickets, vacation packages, and special upgrades like the R.I.P. Tour, Express Pass, Frequent Fear and Ultimate Fear passes, and the daytime Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour among other options.

Check out the poster for the new The Last of Us experience below.