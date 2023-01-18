Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 1 of The Last of Us.

Zombies have been a cross-cultural phenomenon for ages. As far as humanity has existed, they've lurked among our deepest fears. From the ancient mummy of Egyptian mythology to today's pop-culture apocalyptic stories, the living has been obsessed with the undead. The Romero variety is the most widely recognized zombie type, which is specific to those who have been reanimated with little to no will and are in some deteriorated state. However, there have been many concepts over time that have been manifested by those who love the genre, giving their own spin on the lore. One of the most prominent in the last decade is The Last of Us.

Created by Neil Druckmann, the hit video game came out in 2013 and gave us a story in line with similar, post-apocalyptic worlds like The Walking Dead. Where The Last of Us struck out on its own is on a few terms: Druckmann's story took our understanding of zombies into some unusual directions with its monsters' familiar, yet unconventional origins, and recognizable traits, but different behaviors. With the franchise's success and the addition of an HBO television series, it's safe to say few have created such an imaginative take on the genre that makes us look at the reanimated dead very differently.

'The Last of Us' Put a Fungi Spin on Zombification

In most depictions, zombies have only a couple of ways to come to life. In simplest terms, this is either through the supernatural, such as a curse or spell, or via scientific means. The latter of the two has taken the forefront in the present mainstream and TLoU is no different in that regard. Most of the recent brands of "science zombie" are extensions of a virus created in a lab like those of the Resident Evil franchise. These are part of stories where the virus escapes the lab, infects a person who then dies, and reanimates into a zombie. You'll see this portrayed in just about any zombie lore.

The approach to those seen in The Last of Us is similar but switches a viral pandemic out for a parasitic fungal mutation. More specifically, an inspired take of the Ophiocordyceps unilarteralis — one that's very real and lurks right outside our doors in nature. Its nickname is the "Zombie Ant Fungus" due to its infection process. The Cordyceps spreads via spores and "turns" its host once they've taken possession of their bodies and brains. Within a relatively short incubation period, it takes hold of its host and uses them for propagation and food. While in reality, the Cordyceps has several branches that specialize in bugs, the fungus in The Last of Us has mutated to affect humans and adds some classic zombie spice into its mix. In addition to overtaking their host until the body eventually becomes a spore-emitting husk, they also spread via bite and feed off the victims they attack.

'The Last of Us' Monsters are Terrifying in Every Way

Undoubtedly, mainstream zombies have a specific look and way about them. They're usually slow-moving and behave simplistically, lacking any complex motor or communication skills and desiring only to feed and spread. Visibly, most varieties have a nearly vacant stare and differing levels of physical decay depending on the creative direction of each one. While visual storytelling has certainly evolved to maintain the audience's interest, there's only such a grotesque level that can be reached until one grows numb to it.

In lieu of the traditional zombies, the Cordyceps infection of TLoU makes its zombified host much more aggressive and mutates their bodies into walking nightmares. As the infection evolves, the creatures seemingly seek out their prey through various ways including chasing them or echolocation, rather than trudging the landscapes and waiting for it. The longer the host shell endures the fungal possession, it becomes increasingly grotesque as the fungus feeds on it, replacing the decay with itself. This is a two-fold process as not only does it physically overtake the host, but the outward-growing fungi becomes hardened and acts as a protective armor. This makes them harder to kill and an overall higher threat than their lumbering counterparts.

But Are The Monsters of 'The Last of Us' Actually Zombies, Though?

Comparisons have been and will be made between The Last of Us and other zombie-apocalypse stories. It's understandable given that the similarities are inarguably apparent. This does beg the question though: Are the Cordyceps-infected monsters of the Druckmann series actually zombies or are they simply zombie-like mutants? From a purist's stance on the matter: No. They're extremely close, but mutated hosts who are similar in nature do not qualify as zombies. However, as soon as the discussion moves any further, the waters become murkier, and we begin to look at the matter differently.

As mentioned, conventionally, zombies are held to very strict standards. By definition, zombies are humans who have completely died and then have become reanimated to will-less, speechless beings via supernatural elements or science such as an infection. Broadly speaking, this allows a lot of free real estate for creatives to play with. Looking at the creatures from TLoU: An infection does take place either through bite, spore, or tendril, if going by the HBO show's revisions. This leads to the effective death of the host whose body is preserved, reanimated, and repurposed by the fungus — meaning they've lost their will and individuality and are the equivalent of a human mechsuit for the Cordyceps. The fungus then eats away at and overtakes the host, as opposed to the body simply decaying.

In every way, the monsters of TLoU qualify as zombies from the moment we step away from the pure definition. Druckmann broke the mold by thinking abstractly on the matter and leaning into how the mutation of a real thing like the Cordyceps fungi could influence the genre. This opens the possibility of others doing the same and embracing the exciting aspects of complex, mutant zombies rather than pigeonholing the genre into the well-worn likes of The Walking Dead.