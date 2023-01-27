The thing that makes HBO’s The Last of Us so special is its character studies. While most video game adaptations focus on the action aspect of the source material, The Last of Us gives us a taste but delves into the interpersonal relationships of its characters. The series has been renewed for a Season 2 ahead of its Episode 3 release and rightfully so. With new marketing material dropping frequently the network isn’t leaving any stone unturned to make sure the series reaches its right audience.

A new clip released on Twitter, captioned "We’ll be fine," gives fans a glimpse of Bill’s backstory. The games only outline and allude to Bill’s relationship with his partner Frank whereas the new clip promises we’ll get to see what actually happened. The clip is a mix of the present timeline and past flashbacks. We see Billy and Frank’s first meeting where the former has a gun pointed at the latter. In one of the shots, we see Ellie finding the same gun in his house. We also get a sense of Joel and Bill’s relationship and the possible ‘favor’ that is owed. The short clip has a lot to unpack and teases just enough for fans to tune into the next episode.

The first two episodes did a wonderful job of introducing fans and casual onlookers to the post-apocalyptic setting of the series and establishing the baseline of each character’s motivations. The first gut-wrenching death came in the second episode and finally set Joel and Ellie on their journey. Which will bring them to Bill’s doorstep in the upcoming episode in need of help. Actor Murray Bartlett, who will be seen as Frank in the upcoming episode, previously told Collider, "The scripts that I had to work with, one particular script is one of the best hours of television I've ever read.” So it seems certain that the next episode will also break our hearts.

Image via HBO

RELATED: 'The Last of Us': Nick Offerman Shares New Images of Bill Ahead of Episode 3 Debut

The Last of Us casts Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Nick Offerman as Bill, Bartlett as his partner Frank, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Melanie Lynskey as a new character Kathleen, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as his younger brother Sam, Storm Reid as Riley Abel, Rutina Wesley as Maria and many more.

Episode 3 of The Last of Us drops on January 29. You can check out the new clip below: