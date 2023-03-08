The finale of The Last of Us is looming large on fans’ minds. The penultimate episode brought a wave of emotions that many are reeling from. Joel and Ellie have faced their worst fears over the course of eight episodes and are closer to their destination than ever. After facing one trauma after another the last episode “When We are in Need,” gave them the ultimate test of survival as well as an outlet for their violence. And while we probably know what to expect there are a few things that the series hasn’t answered yet.

Right from the start the promotional material for the series teased Ellie’s voice actor in the games, Ashley Johnson, to play Ellie's mother in the series. But she hasn’t appeared in any episodes as now we know she was saved for the finale. HBO has just released her first look from the finale. The image titled, “Anna,” sees a heavily pregnant Johnson in the woods probably running from a clicker. It is to be noted that Merle Dandridge is the only actor who was cast to play her original character, Marlene from games to the series, Troy Baker, who voiced Joel in games was seen in the last episode as James.

Will The Finale Explain the Origin of Ellie’s Immunity?

As with everything else in the series, co-creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin are trying to cement Ellie’s immunity to Cordyceps into science. The opening episode established the Cordyceps infection with the help of a few scientists talking about it, and now it looks like Ellie’s immunity will be entwined with her mother’s tragedy. The upcoming episode might also reveal how Marlene knew about Ellie after all. None of these plot points are covered in the original games thus seeing them unfold on the screen will be a whole new journey.

Image via HBO

The previously revealed Episode 9 trailer saw a few shots of Johnson being attacked by a clicker and to see it unfold in the episode is likely going to break fans’ hearts even more. The Last of Us has done a great job of sticking to its source material while adding character studies and exploring storylines that weren’t covered in the games. While being set in a post-apocalyptic world with infected around, Season 1 mostly focuses on the horrors humans can unleash, and that has certainly gotten fans’ attention. The moral ambiguities, grey shades of characters, and the violence love can make you commit have been some running themes of the series. And all of it will culminate in the upcoming season finale.

The Last of Us season finale drops on Sunday, March 12. Watch the teaser for the finale down below.