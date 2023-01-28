Unless you’ve been living under a rock or inside a fallout shelter, you’ve most likely heard about or even tuned in to HBO’s latest rating-crushing series, The Last of Us. With what feels like the entire world buzzing (or clicking) with excitement over the production, the leading characters, played by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are rapidly stealing hearts around the globe. Not only do the characters have the perfect father/older brother and daughter/younger sister chemistry, but it’s more than clear that the actors carry that fun-loving relationship into their lives long after the cameras stop rolling. In a new clip released by HBO Max, fans are invited to better get to know the entertainers.

Sitting across from one another, Ramsey and Pascal take turns asking each other questions ranging from your run-of-the-mill first impression query to what they would pack in their survival bags. Known for having a quick sense of humor and wit, when the question was posed asking what, if anything, did each actor take from the set i.e. props or costumes, Pascal quickly joked “trauma” before saying that his real answer was “gray hair.”

Our favorite question of the actor-on-actor interview blended the best of the pair’s current series and one that they both held recurring roles on - Game of Thrones. For those who may not know, Ramsey portrayed the young Lyanna Mormont, the 10-year-old leader of the House Mormont on the fantasy series, while Pascal portrayed Prince Oberyn Martell of House Martell. The question was what item each of them would bring from their time on Game of Thrones into The Last of Us universe. For Pascal, it was his character’s dazzling mustard-colored robe for no reason other than in the name of fashion - which we love - and to show the clickers some skin. Meanwhile, Ramsey would bring Lyanna Mormont’s suit of armor from the show’s eighth and final season.

The duo of best pals goes on to celebrate Ramsey’s tear stick, a tool used to help in scenes where crying is necessary, and their ability to do squats with Pascal on their back - which is a strength this writer will never know. They also reveal who their go-to person is to share good news with and other questions that we didn’t even realize we needed the answers to. A feel-good back and forth, the Q&A will leave you even more obsessed with these besties.

With new episodes hitting HBO Max every Sunday, The Last of Us tells the story of a post-apocalyptic world in which a fungus has wreaked havoc on humanity, leaving a trail of bodies and infected people who become zombies known as clickers. Trying to make his way out of a military quarantine zone that was once Boston, Joel (Pascal) agrees to smuggle a 14-year-old girl named Ellie (Ramsey), who may be the only hope humanity has, across the country.

You can check out the pair laugh, chat, and answer the hard-hitting questions below.