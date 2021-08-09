New photos from the Calgary set of the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of The Last of Us have surfaced on Twitter, showing what looks to be a recreation of Boston, Massachusetts. The Boston Quarantine Zone is where Ellie was born and where she first meets the smuggler Joel. These are likely to take place during the first few episodes of the 10 episode season, assuming that the show will follow the same chronology as the game.

Last month, photos of the live-action adaptation of The Last of Us surfaced on Twitter. These appeared to be depicting what fans could recognize as Austin, Texas, where the prologue to the game takes place and where players have their first impression of protagonist Joel Miller. While it's unclear how much the show might vary from the game, it seems likely this set will be utilized in the beginning of the series as well.

RELATED: ‘The Last of Us’ HBO Series Casts ‘Mindhunter’s Anna Torv as Tess From what we can see in the newly unveiled pictures, the presumed Boston set was still finishing construction. The Last of Us production has been taking place in Canada for weeks now. Thus far, fans have gotten all the information as to what to expect in terms of the crew and cast. The announced cast so far has included Pedro Pascal as Joel, Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, and Merle Dandridge as Marlene, amongst others. Now, thanks to these photos that keep coming out, fans can be reassured that the crew and staff are also striving to achieve visual similarity to the game and in this sense, things also seem to be going in the right direction. HBO has yet to announce when The Last of Us will debut, but with production reportedly taking place for the next year, it seems like it might be quite some time before we see Joel and Ellie on our televisions. Check out the new photos from the set of The Last of Us below. KEEP READING: In Defense of Naughty Dog's 'The Last of Us' Remake

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Darksiders III’ Coming to Nintendo Switch The 2018 title is finally coming to the Switch soon.

Read Next