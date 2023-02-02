'The Last of Us': The 8 Biggest Changes From The Game (So Far)

Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the HBO show and Naughty Dog game, The Last of Us.The Last of Us is an HBO television series based on the popular video game of the same name. The series is set in a post-apocalyptic world and follows Joel, a survivor of a zombie-like outbreak that has practically destroyed civilization. Joel agrees to transport a teenage girl named Ellie across the remnants of the country and must rely on each other to survive.

The series has received some huge acclaim and attention and is absolutely living up to the hype. However, some of the diehard fans spotted a few changes the creators made while adapting the show from the game.

1 Outbreak Day and Timing

The Last of Us begins with a dangerous fungus that, with the intensity of global warming, mutates to live inside and infect humans and causes a zombie-like global pandemic. In the video game, the outbreak begins in 2013 and the story takes place 20 years later in 2033. In the television series, the pandemic began in 2003 and the majority of the plot takes place in 2023 (the actual current year of the show’s release).

This was probably an attempt to make the show have a bigger emotional impact. Because of the strong scientific conception of zombification in the lore, setting the plot in 2023 helps makes audiences more aware of the potential (though unlikely) effects of global warming.

2 Bill and Frank

Bill and Frank are easily the cutest couple in The Last of Us. Their story is heartbreaking and heartwarming at the same time—an odd yet satisfying pairing. In the video game, Bill lives in a town by himself protected by his man-made fortifications and traps and provides Joel and Ellie with his truck.

His partner, Frank, takes his own life after an infected bites him. In the series, however, the writers made their story much more endearing. The couple lives a happy life and Frank decides his time is at an end. Both Frank and Bill leave the world together, in one bed. Bill then leaves Joel a note with a key to the car.

3 Ellie’s Red Shirt

In a video game, clothes are everything. They help identify enemies, help players keep focus on their character, and simply serve as fun fashion items. In the video game version of The Last of Us, Ellie wears a red T-shirt that she is known for wearing throughout the entire game. It’s her sort of staple.

In the series, however, she does not find the shirt until going through some boxes of clothes in Bill and Frank’s house. It seems as though the change in Bill and Frank’s story provides better reasoning to create new plot points about the development of Ellie’s character, including her sense of style.

4 Spores vs. Tendrils

The infected are absolutely terrifying in both the video game and the series version of The Last of Us. However, their method of infection is a bit different. In the videogame version, a bite will infect another easily, but TLoU also features airborne spores in certain areas that require those traveling through certain infected areas to wear a gas mask.

In the series, the infected have tendrils that pour out of an infected person’s body into their victim—utterly disgusting. It makes perfect sense why the creators made that choice, though. If they were to keep the spores and airborne risk of infection, the actors would be forced to wear masks for almost the entirety of the show, and the viewers wouldn’t see their faces.

5 Tess’ Sacrifice

Sadly, Tess (Joel’s partner), does sacrifice herself in both the video game and the series. However, her means of dying are different. When Tess reveals she is infected, she decides she has to make a decision to save Joel and Ellie. In the video game, the military personnel that are hunting them kill the Fireflies and have the building they are in surrounded.

Since Tess has been infected, she forces Joel and Ellie to escape and distracts the military (she ends up getting shot). In the series, a horde of infected awakens and rushes to their location. Tess then decides to sacrifice herself and causes a mass explosion with a lighter, gasoline and grenades. An epic way out.

6 Patient Zero

While this is a very small change, it does make a difference. The fungal infection begins in Indonesia in the series, while it begins in South America in the video game. Additionally, the show depicts the first patient to be infected with Ophiocordyceps (the fungi) even though not much information is shown about them.

Why the creative team decided to make that decision is currently unknown, but maybe that plot point will make a difference in the rest of the season.

7 Neighbor Attack in the First Episode

There is a bit of a difference in the first people in Joel and Sarah’s lives to become infected. In both the video game and the series, their next-door neighbors are the first to attack them as infected.

However, a man attacks Joel through a window in the video game, while an older woman tries to attack Sarah and Joel in the series. The motives behind that decision are also unknown, but showing the older neighbor becoming infected over time is definitely creepier.

8 Why Joel and Tess Leave the Quarantine Zone

Joel and Tess leave the Quarantine Zone and transport Ellie to the Capitol Building to get their weapons back in the video game. However, in The Last of Us series, Joel’s main reason for leaving the Quarantine Zone is to locate his brother Tommy (who joined the Fireflies and lost touch). While it is still unclear why they lost touch exactly, Joel is very determined to find Tommy.

This clear difference in Tommy's storyline makes the rest of the series more exciting not just for newcomers, but for fans of the game who are learning new information about TLoU's world along the way.

